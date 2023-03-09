15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 10 to 12

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Another weekend packed with fun events has arrived!

Here is our list of 15 fun things to do in Vancouver from March 10 to 12. Oscar Parties, Whitecaps’ Women & Girls in Sport Match, and more.

What: The Vancouver Whitecaps are hosting its second annual Women and Girls in Sport Match this weekend at BC Place, with a variety of activities set to celebrate women excelling in sport and inspire the next generation to pursue their passion for the industry.

Fans at the game versus FC Dallas will enjoy live painting by Carling Jackson – The Athlete Artist, national anthems performed in harmony by Marie Hui, Arielle Tuliao, Elizabeth Irving, and Ema Lake, and halftime mini-matches featuring teams from the North Shore Girls Soccer Club. There will also be female-focused food and drink specials throughout the match.

When: March 11, 2023

Time: 2 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The musical Anastasia is coming to Vancouver from March 7 to 12 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The dazzling show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find a home, love, and family.

When: Now until March 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as a retractable roof covers the Shipyards Skate Plaza.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily until March 26, 2023

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE; skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: The Wrong Bashir introduces the audience to Bashir Ladha, who has been chosen to take on an important religious position. His parents have accepted the role on his behalf but conflict artists over the wayward philosophy major’s reaction to his appointment. A Flying Start Play produced in association with the Firehall Arts Centre and Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre.

When: Now until March 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25-$35 plus fees. Purchase tickets online

What: The HUMP! Film Festival is a celebration of creative sexual expression. Head to the Rio Theatre to enjoy a carefully curated program with a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colours, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes, all united by a shared spirit of sex positivity.

When: March 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Kate Hamill’s Sense and Sensibility, based on the iconic novel by Jane Austen, tells the tale of the Dashwood sisters, Marianne and Elinor. The audience will enjoy witticisms, romance, and bold theatricality as the sisters experience the sudden loss of their family fortune.

When: Now until April 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $35, purchase tickets online

What: Thousands of trainers from across the region and further afield are expected to converge at the 2023 Pokémon Regional Championships to compete for up to $65,000 in prizes, scholarships, and gift cards.

The players will compete in head-to-head battles in three different categories: Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, and Pokémon GO. Competitors will have the chance to earn Play Points that count toward a potential invite to the Pokémon World Championships this August in Yokohama, Japan.

When: March 11 to 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Exhibit Hall B – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Register: Online

What: A rom-com featuring Keaton Chu, a Chinese Canadian kindergarten teacher who inherits a farm from his deceased parents, and Joe McKinley, a Japanese-Irish-Canadian produce wholesaler and bar star. The world premiere of My Little Tomator explores historical, familial, cultural and relationship issues while showing that love is possible even with dirty rotten tomatoes in the picture.

When: March 9 to 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (plus 2 pm on March 12, 18 and 19)

Where: Historic Theatre, Vancity Culture Lab – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25, purchase online

What: Award-winning comedian Ed Hill presents a Vancouver preview of his next show, Stupid Ed, at Kafka’s Coffee Roasting and Bakery. Stupid Ed is described as a show composed of introspections of Hill’s relationships with the female figures in his life.

Hill has appeared on AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live and Fox’s Laughs and has performed at JFL Northwest, Comedy Masala in Singapore and Live Comedy Club in Taiwan. His first comedy special is titled Candy & Smiley and is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

When: March 10, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Kafka’s Coffee Roasting and Bakery – 577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase tickets online

What: Terminal City Tabletop Convention (TCTC) is taking place on March 11 and 12 at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, with drop-in games, a silent auction, exhibitors, and more to check out throughout the weekend. This is TCTC’s 10th year as well as its first in-person event since 2019.

When: March 11 and 12, 2023

Time: 9 am to Midnight (Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Mysteries invites Super Families to try and stop the slimy supervillain Muck Monster from flooding Vancouver with rain and taking over the whole planet. This outdoor, interactive game will see each team receive tools, artifacts, clues, and a map from Agent X to start them on their adventure. For ages 6 and up (one adult required per team) and costumes are encouraged.

Vancouver Mysteries also offers interactive games for older children, youth and adults daily, including an outdoor murder mystery, a spy game or a superhero adventure.

When: Daily

Time: Various times

Where: Secret location to be revealed to players

Cost: $35 per player plus GST. Purchase Online

What: Put on your finest red carpet looks and get ready for the spotlight because the Oscars are happening this Sunday, March 12, with host Jimmy Kimmel.

If a flight to LA is out of your budget or if your invite to the big show got lost in the mail, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a roundup of five snazzy parties to watch the 95th Academy Awards in style right here in Vancouver.

When: March 12, 2023

Time: Doors open between 3 and 4 pm

Where: Various venues across Metro Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The 18-woman-strong Sister Jazz Orchestra (SJO) will spotlight female writers who have influenced the past 90 years of jazz. The event includes five newly commissioned works for the band by emerging writers plus features award-winning trombonist Audrey Ochoa. Directed by Christian Morrison.

When: March 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The BlueShore @ CapU – 2055 Purcell Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $25-$30, limited number of $10 tickets for youth. Purchase online

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season this week with a home game against the Ottawa Senators on March 11.

When: March 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Joseph Richard Group and BeaYOUtiful Foundation invites everyone to enjoy an inspirational female speaker panel, leadership workshop, and sip & shop at Ledgeview Golf Club. Fearless: Empowering Women will also include a mimosa bar and brunch buffet as well as live music by Vancouver singer-songwriter Tess Anderson.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the BeaYOUtiful Foundation, a Canadian charity dedicated to advancing health and youth education through self-esteem and confidence-building classes run by mentors who are close in age to the participants.

When: March 12, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Ledgeview Golf Club – 35997 McKee Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $55 (adult), $25 (children 12 years and under). Purchase online