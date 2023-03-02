Events

Gotta Catch 'Em All: Pokémon Regional Championships coming to Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 2 2023, 6:32 pm
Pokémon Regional Championships/Submitted
Do you have what it takes to be the very best? Like no one ever was?

Then you need to make plans for the Pokémon Regional Championships coming to Vancouver from Saturday, March 11 to Sunday, March 12.

Thousands of trainers from across the region and further afield are expected to converge at the Vancouver Convention Centre to compete for up to $65,000 in prizes, scholarships, and gift cards.

The players will compete in head-to-head battles in three different categories: Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, and Pokémon GO. Competitors will have the chance to earn Play Points that count toward a potential invite to the Pokémon World Championships this August in Yokohama, Japan.

And all players at the Vancouver Convention Centre will receive a Pokémon Regional Championships promo card while supplies last.

Vancouver is one of only two Canadian cities to host a Pokémon Regional Championships event along with Toronto. The event is a hot ticket draw as spectator and player registration is currently sold out.

However, event organizers Team Northwest has announced that due to cancellations, they will be opening up available player spots on Thursday, March 2, at 6 pm. Any additional spectator passes will be released on Saturday, March 11.

So whether you cheer for Charmander or play for Pikachu, this event is not to be missed. Get ready to catch ’em all!

2023 Pokémon Regional Championships

When: March 11 to 12, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Exhibit Hall B – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Register: Online

