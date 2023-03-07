5 awesome parties to watch the Oscars in Vancouver this Sunday

Put on your finest red carpet looks and get ready for the spotlight because the Oscars are happening this Sunday, March 12, with host Jimmy Kimmel.

If a flight to LA is out of your budget or if your invite to the big show got lost in the mail, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a roundup of five snazzy parties to watch the 95th Academy Awards in style right here in Vancouver. Don’t forget to wear your finest red carpet looks!

What: The downtown home of the Vancouver International Film Festival is a great place to see the stars on the biggest night in Hollywood. Prosecco, cocktails and beer will be served at the VIFF Centre concession and free popcorn all night. Hosts David C Jones and Sarah Dawn Pledge will also be emceeing trivia and games.

When: March 12, 2023

Time: Doors at 3 pm

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: The Rio Theatre’s popular annual Oscar party returns with a bevy of fun activities before and during the Academy Awards. Take part in the movie trivia challenge and the Rio’s own Oscar contest. The screening and party will also award prizes for Best Dressed, Best Acceptance Speech, and more.

When: March 12, 2023

Time: Doors at 3:30 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $14 in advance, $16 at the door. Purchase online

What: The Park Pub’s annual Oscars Party is also a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House. A ticket to this Academy Awards viewing includes champagne, popcorn, and a mini appetizer. It also includes one grand prize entry and two raffle prize entries. Guests will also have a chance to test their film knowledge with Oscars trivia and an Oscars prediction ballot.

When: March 12, 2023

Time: Doors 3 pm

Where: The Park Pub – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: The White Rock Pride Society is hosting a screening of the 95th Academy Awards at Softball City in Surrey, complete with red carpet and champagne. The event includes a tasty charcuterie table and a mouthwatering catered meal. Surrey actor Darla Fay (Juno, So Help Me Todd) is the special guest of the evening.

When: March 12, 2023

Time: Doors 4 pm

Where: Softball City Athletic Park – 2201 148 Street, Surrey

Tickets: $65; purchase online

What: Gordon Neighbourhood House presents a free Oscars viewing party in Vancouver’s West End. Admission is free, but space is limited, so interested movie buffs are encouraged to reserve a ticket online.

Each ticket includes a bag of popcorn as well as a cold drink. There will also be an Oscar ballot, film trivia, and prizes for the best dressed.

When: March 12, 2023

Time: Doors 4 pm

Where: Gordon Neighbourhood House – 1019 Broughton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free; reserve online