15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: June 17 to 19

The last official weekend is spring is here! Say so long to the season by filling up your days with some fun activities.

From Playland to the British Columbia Highland Games, Juneteenth Festival, and more, here are 15 things to do from June 17 to 19 in Vancouver

What: Fraser Valley Bandits is partnering with Canada Basketball and Basketball BC to launch BC Basketball Festival, a youth and adult basketball event happening from June 13 to 19 at Langley Events Centre.

The inaugural festival will include a variety of activities for athletes, teams, and fans to enjoy, including boys and girls divisions, an adult basketball competition, 3×3 and wheelchair basketball workshops, and a game between the Bandits and the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

When: June 13 to 19, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

What: Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills, because Playland is opening for the summer starting this month. There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

The amusement park also has a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini-golf, a haunted house, and even a climbing wall. And don’t forget to enjoy all your favourite Playland treats like Triple O’s burgers, totchos, candy floss, and of course the requisite mini donuts.

When: Various weekdays and every weekend from June 17 to August 19, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $31.50 to $41.50 (online), $33.50 to $45.50 (at the gate). Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

What: Calling all car buffs. Il Centro’s Classica Auto Italiana is a stunning display of classic Italian automobiles and motorcycles. There will also be food and drinks for sale during the auto show, but make sure to not spill anything.

When: June 19, 2022

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre – 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: Every Saturday until October 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey

What: The first annual Juneteenth Black Culture Celebration, organized by Vancouver activist and Miss Universe Canada 2020 Nova Stevens, will take place on June 19 at Sunset Beach. The free, all-ages event features live performances by Black and Indigenous artists, local vendors, food trucks, and more.

When: June 19, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Sunset Beach – 1204 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free, donations welcome

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all month long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays while enjoying special theme nights. Bring your appetite and dine on hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer.

The Vancouver Canadians take on the Eugene Emeralds from June 14 to 19, with a variety of theme nights to make things extra fun. Don’t miss Throwback Thursday, and Dog Day of Summer presented by Pet Food N’ More, a double-header Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a Father’s Day Hat Giveaway.

When: Now until June 19, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available

What: Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC presents Basile The Comedian as part of its Greek Heritage Month celebrations. Basile has over 100 television appearances on his resume, including HBO, Showtime, and Comedy Central. Basile has also voiced Universal Studio’s Bullwinkle J. Moose and was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series segment, The Legend of Jimmy the Greek.

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Hellenic Community of Vancouver – 4500 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online

What: The 90th annual ScotFestBC: British Columbia Highland Games, presented by the United Scottish Cultural Society, feature an extensive line-up of entertainers and performers, a whisky and oyster tasting, a car show, kids activities, a vendors village, food trucks, athletic competitions, and of course, pipe bands.

When: June 17 to 18, 2022

Time: 5 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 10 am to 10 pm (Saturday)

Where: Town Centre Park 3099 Trevor Wingrove Way Coquitlam

Cost: Friday: free admission, Saturday: $20 adults, $15 seniors and students, $10 for children ages 6-12, and free for children five and under. Purchase online

What: The Canadian Polish Congress hosts a concert fundraiser featuring a talented lineup of Ukrainian, Polish, and Canadian classical musicians. The event is conducted by Christina Krystecki and all proceeds will be donated to a non-profit organization in Poland helping to care for Ukrainian refugees.

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: St. Patrick’s Parish – 2881 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25, purchase online

What: Burnaby’s beloved Hats Off Day is back on Hastings Street on Saturday, June 18. Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, as well as the Hats Off committee and the Burnaby Heights community, the one-day event features entertainment, free activities, as well as special storefront displays and sales hosted by the local merchants and restaurants.

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: The sixth annual Great Grandview Garage Sale is happening rain or shine on Saturday, June 18 throughout Grandview Woodland in East Vancouver.

It’s the first neighbourhood-wide sale since 2019, so organizers are expecting a big turnout of shoppers and sellers. Previous years have seen over 200 sales set up in people’s yards, alleys, and driveways.

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Grandview Woodland, from Broadway to the Burrard Inlet and Clark Drive to Nanaimo. See the map online (to be updated closer to the event)

What: 7y98D is a multi-disciplinary collaboration between street dance-based artists OURO Collective, RubberLegz, and other prominent artists. The thought-provoking work will be showcased at the Roundhouse Performance Centre from June 16 to 18.

Attendees will experience a 10-minute short film directed by Dave Ehrenreich and Jeff Hamada, a 60-minute stage piece choreographed by RubberLegz and performed by OURO Collective, and an online exhibition of artwear by Jennifer Latour.

When: June 16 to 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Roundhouse Performance Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: International Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, known as the “Indian Drake,” is coming to Vancouver on his “Born to Shine” World Tour.

When: June 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The City of New Westminster is hosting the 10-Year Celebration of Westminster Pier Park on Friday, June 17. The riverside event will feature a variety of free family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more starting at 5:30 pm.

The festivities wrap up with an outdoor screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home starting around 9:30 pm, so make sure to bring a blanket or chair to join the fun on the festival lawn.

When: June 17, 2022

Time: 5:30 to 11 pm

Where: Westminster Pier Park – 1 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Kitsilano mainstay The Regal Beagle is celebrating its quarter-century milestone with a big party, complete with live bands, food, and plenty of drink, of course.

On Saturday, June 18 from 2 pm until late, the bar is inviting the neighbourhood to join in on the festivities. For the occasion, there will be a Red Truck Beer Company tent, live music, a caricature artist, a magician, as well as some other fun surprises.

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 2 pm until late

Where: The Regal Beagle, 2283 West Broadway, Vancouver