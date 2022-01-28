12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 28 to 30

Dine Out Vancouver and Lights at Lafarge are just two of the fun things you can do this weekend. (Left: City of Coquitlam/Flickr, Right: Ebisu on Robson (Dine Out Vancouver Festival)

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The last weekend of January has arrived but there’s still time to make some new memories before the month is over!

Here are 12 things to do from January 28 to 30, including Vancouver Short Film Festival, Dine Out Vancouver, and more.

What: Vancouver Short Film Festival (VSFF) returns for its 12th annual festival from January 28 to February 6, showcasing innovative and original short films from across the country. VSFF 2022 will showcase 51 films in six programmes in the virtual festival, with online screenings available to viewers Canada-wide through Eventive Virtual. All entries in the festival are also eligible for cash and in-kind prizes totalling over $30,000.

When: January 28 to February 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Asian-Canadian Special Events Association is hosting a Lunar Craft workshop on Granville Island at Ocean Works to help welcome the Year of the Tiger. The street team from Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría will also be performing and interacting with The Lantern City – Forever Young installation, on display from January 29 until February 21.

When: January 29, 2022

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Ocean Art Works – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver, Granville Island

Cost: Free

What: Turning Point Ensemble is a 16-member (plus conductor) ensemble whose mission is to present music across genres and time periods in innovative contexts. Solo Flare sees each performer premiering compositions created especially for them by their own chosen composers.

When: January 28 and 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: ANNEX – 823 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting at $16.45, purchase online

What: Taking place until January 31, the popular annual fest features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course meals at affordable, fixed price points. This year’s event includes the Vancouver World Chef Exchange dinner series — aka when select Vancouver restaurants host one-of-a-kind collab dinners — informative classes, unique tours, and more.

When: Now until January 31, 2022

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the full list online.

What: Whistler Pride is one of the largest queer-focused ski weeks in the world. There are guided ski and snowboarding groups, evening events that comply with provincial and federal health regulations, and more to check out during the open and inclusive event.

When: Now until January 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations in Whistler

Cost: Varies depending on the event. Register online

What: Vancouver Giants are in action against the Kelowna Rockets at the Langley Events Centre on January 28.

When: January 28, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Bill Reid Gallery’s Weaving the Future showcases three established weavers – Debra Sparrow (Musqueam), Angela George (Tsleil-Waututh) and Janice George (Squamish), partnered with their students Aleen Sparrow, Deanna George, and Anita Tetreau. The exhibit spotlights the important role of mentorship and explores how sharing traditional knowledge can help create a sense of identity while promoting healing.

When: Now until January 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: With some tasty celebrations around the corner, we had to ask ourselves, where can we find the best Lunar New Year treats in Vancouver? Whether it’s a selection of seasonal sweets, a picture-perfect cream puff, or a crave-worthy cake you’re after, all of these offerings will ensure your holiday celebration is a delicious one.

Here are some great places to get treats for Lunar New Year in Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Vancouver stand-up comics compete for prizes, cash, and bragging rights in this weekly showcase and competition. There will be eight comedians performing, with the top two comedians as voted by the audience advancing to The Showcase Showdown Finale on February 26.

When: January 29, 2022

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Lanalous – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10 in advance, purchase online

What: What’s better than playing board games? How about playing board games with friends and good food! Join us as we roll the dice and run down the best places to play board games in Metro Vancouver.

Check out these are seven awesome restaurants in Metro Vancouver where you can play board games.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden celebrates the Spring Festival with two weekends of events marking the start of the Year of the Tiger. There will also be virtual events to check out as well.

On January 29 and 30, visitors can explore the decorated corridors, enter a poetry contest for a chance to win prizes, take part in scavenger hunts and more. Plus there is a special lion dance performance by the Hon Hsing Athletic Club of Vancouver on January 29th from 1 to 2 pm.

On February 5 and 6, visitors will experience live storytelling, calligraphy demonstrations, and more family-friendly activities. And if the weather permits, City Opera Vancouver will perform on February 5 at 4:30 pm.

When: January 29 and 30 and February 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm, last entry time at 2 pm (January 29 and 30), 10 am to 5 pm, last entry at 4 pm (February 5 and 6)

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden – 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Entry by donation, suggested $5. Purchase online

What: Lights at Lafarge returns this year with modifications to adhere to current provincial health orders and public safety. This year’s winter lights display has been adjusted to create two walking loops within Town Centre Park to enjoy. Organizers are also encouraging people to visit during off-peak hours (before 6 pm and after 8 pm).

When: Now until January 31, 2022

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free