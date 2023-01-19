15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 20 to 22

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Find your weekend vibes with our checklist of 20 fantastic things to do around Vancouver!

There is lots to see and do from January 20 to 22, including Lunar New Year celebrations, Fiddler on the Roof, Hollywood Harvest Food Fair, and more.

What: The 48th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration will take place on the first day of the Year of the Rabbit throughout the historic neighbourhood. The popular event has attracted over 4,000 participants and 100,000 spectators in past years, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more for everyone to enjoy.

Stop by the Chinatown Storytelling Centre Lobby between 11 am and 3 pm to meet the God of Wealth and paint a Lucky Rabbit. The Centre is also offering entry by donation to its exhibit space during the day.

When: January 22, 2023

Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6 pm (gala dinner start)

Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown

Cost: Free for parade and fair

What: PuSh Festival returns for its 19th year of showcasing groundbreaking work in the performing arts. This year will feature 20 shows from 12 countries ranging from theatre to dance to circus and more. There will also be the highly anticipated return of Club PuSh at Performance Works from February 2 to 4.

When: January 19 to February 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues plus some streaming options

Tickets and Passes: Online

What: The Canucks have a pair of home games at Rogers Arena this weekend. Cheer them on as they take on the Colorado Avalanche on January 20, and the Edmonton Oilers on January 21.

When: January 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Dine Out participants will have the one-of-a-kind chance to dine among the jellyfish at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team, paired with a glass of wine from a BC-based winery.

When: January 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 7 to 9 pm. Dinner starts at 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium — 845 Avison Way, Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: $120 per person; $100 for members

What: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on Wednesday, January 18. Guests will experience a traditional tea ceremony featuring Joyce Ji from Wang Family Teapots and enjoy music from the BC Chinese Music Association.

The event will also include a special visit from Fortune Teller and Feng Shui Master Sherman Tai, who will share his predictions for the upcoming year.

When: January 18, 2023

Time: 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – Alice MacKay Room, Lower Level — 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Heavy metal legends Anthrax (celebrating its 40th anniversary) and Black Label Society bring their co-headlining tour to PNE Forum in Vancouver. Special guest Exodus will help fire up the audience for the high-energy show.

When: January 20, 2023

Time: Doors at 5:30 pm; Show at 6:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $59.50-$79.50, purchase online

What: Fiddler on the Roof is a Tony Award-winning musical that has captured the hearts of people from around the globe.

The timeless theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick tells the story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and timeless traditions of faith and family.

When: January 17 to 22, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The world premiere of Instantaneous Blue by Aaron Craven tells the story of Edward and Sara on their journey of welcoming their first child into life while shepherding Edward’s declining parents out of it. The play is also a celebration of Mitch and Murray Productions’s 10-year anniversary.

When: January 6 to 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver,

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Grand Villa Casino in Burnaby is kicking off Year of the Rabbit celebrations with a traditional Lion Dance Ceremony and Fortune God performance. Casino guests will receive a festive red Lai See envelope that signifies prosperity. The Lunar New Year celebration will also have provincial and municipal government leaders in attendance to help open the ceremonious procession.

When: January 22, 2023

Time: 11 am

Where: Grand Villa Casino – 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby

Cost: Free

Hollywood Harvest Pop-Up Food Fair What: Hollywood Theatre and Glory Days are hosting “Hollywood Harvest,” a new pop-up food fair at the classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano. Foodies of all ages can discover dishes created by beloved local restaurants that are inspired from around the globe. There will also be a Dank Mart and Dope Bakehouse pastry culinary collaboration with Nemesis Coffee that you won’t want to miss. When: January 21, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: T. rex: The Ultimate Predator is a massive feature exhibit that will introduce visitors to the entire tyrannosaur family through life-sized models, fossil casts, and interactive experiences.

Visitors will also discover how the Tyrannosaurus rex may have looked and behaved over 66 million years ago. From a young, furry baby to a massive, fully grown apex predator through its 100 million years of evolution, the enormous reptile comes to life in the exhibit.

When: Now until January 22, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The whole family will enjoy seeing Disney’s Frozen on the big screen as Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performs the Academy Award-winning score live at the Orpheum.

When: January 21 and 22, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s Community Days is hosting Lunar New Year Celebrations from January 21 to 22. Visitors will enjoy live performances by City Opera, Selena Yu and Maggie Dang, a Lion Dance by Hon Hsing Athletic Club, tea ceremonies and I-Ching readings, and more.

Bring your appetite as there will be delicious eats being served, including dumplings by Dicky’s Dumps, Tang Yuan by Blackhole Tummy, Single Origin Teas by Teakan and Noisette Cookies by Olivia. The event will also feature the opening of Billion Buns, an exhibition by Chairman Ting commemorating the Year of the Water Rabbit.

When: January 21 and 22, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Street Food City, which calls itself Vancouver’s original street food festival, is presented by Destination Vancouver, Street Food Vancouver Society, and the Downtown Vancouver BIA. The food truck extravaganza will take place on select dates in January, when foodies can find a rotating selection of purveyors outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, on the north side of the building.

When: January 21 to 29, 2023

Time: Weekdays from 11 am to 2 pm; weekends from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Vancouver

Admission: Free entry

What: Gateway Theatre hosts a family-friendly Lunar New Year celebration with a live reading of Bun Fun New Year, learning bunny dance moves, arts and crafts, and more. The theatre concessions will also have a variety of snacks and beverages for celebrants to purchase.

When: January 21, 2023

Time: 10 to 11:30 am, 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Tickets: $8 per person, free for ages two and under. Purchase online