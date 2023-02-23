15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 24 to 26

Tayo Yannick Anton, Untitled, 2009-2014 From the series Yes Yes Y’all, Digital print. From As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic (Aperture, 2021). Courtesy of the artist | Studio Brewing/Facebook | Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival/Submitted

How is it already the last weekend of February?

Let’s make the most of it by checking out these 15 great events happening around Vancouver from February 24 to 26. VIMFF, As We Rise photography exhibition, and more!

What: The 26th annual Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) returns to the city starting this week and there’s a jaw-dropping lineup of shows you don’t want to miss.

Outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers will want to check out the live events with accomplished guest speakers, engaging workshops, and panel discussions. There are also over 70 films to discover about climbing, snow sports, adventure, mountain culture, the environment, and more.

When: February 24 to March 5, 2023

Time: Various screening times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Tickets start at $13-$15 in advance for feature film/ matinee and $23-$25 for evening show. Purchase online

What: On Saturday, February 25, head to Studio Brewing to celebrate the brewery’s second anniversary with a big bash. A bratwurst pop-up, live music, and street party will accompany Studio’s lager lineup for what is bound to be a great time.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Studio Brewing — 5792 Beresford Street, Burnaby

What: The Canucks take on Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins in a matinee matchup on February 25 at Rogers Arena.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 4 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.

Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from February 24 to May 14, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Travel back in time to the ’80s in support of the Firehall Arts Centre. Stayin’ Alive is hosted by David C. Jones and features a lip-synch contest, dance demonstrations and DJ, and prizes for best costumes. Guests will also enjoy complimentary hot dogs, sweets and a Firehall 1906 martini from the Odd Society Spirits.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 ($50 tax receipt). Purchase online

What: VMF Winter Arts Hub welcomes Barangay Project on closing day for an exciting youth dance battle. The All Styles battle format challenges the cultural practitioners’ ability to synthesize knowledge of multiple styles of dance as well as their skills in performing to a vast array of musical genres.

When: February 26, 2023

Time: 12:30 to 4 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub atšxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

What: True Crime podcast fans will want to listen up! And That’s Why We Drink (ATWWD), hosted by Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer, will be taking over the Vogue Theatre on Friday, February 24, as part of the On The Rocks Tour.

ATWWD boasts over 124 million lifetime downloads and is regularly ranked in the Top 20 comedy podcast charts. The weekly podcast so a two-time winner of the People’s Voice Webby for Best Comedy Podcast.

When: February 24, 2023

Time: Doors 9 pm, show 9:30 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $36.50, purchase online

What: Rising indie star Samia brings her Honey Tour to Hollywood Theatre with special guest Tommy Lefroy. Her second studio album of the same name was released in late January and features the single “Mad At Me” with Papa Mbye.

When: February 24, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Whitecaps fire things up on Saturday, February 25, when Real Salt Lake comes to town. Tickets for the home opener are on sale now.

The first 20,000 fans at BC Place will receive a “Together We Dare” scarf from TELUS, the team’s new kit sponsor and premier partner. To complete your Whitecaps look, you can also pick up the new 2023 Bloodlines Jersey supporting Canadian Blood Services.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Drift: from the forest to the sea by BC artist Bettina Harvey is an exhibit that explores the ecology and physical journey of driftwood. Harvey’s unique drawings draw parallels between the passages of our personal lives and the cycles of ecological life. The themes explored include resilience and transformation, love, and the natural world.

When: Now until August 20, 2023 (Closed Mondays and Stat Holidays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Beaty Biodiversity Museum – 2212 Main Mall, Vancouver

Admission: $10-$14 for non-members, free for UBC Students, faculty + staff (with UBCcard) and children 4 years and under. Purchase online

What: Muay Thai Academy’s grand opening includes an exclusive seminar with Nong o Gaiyanghadao, reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion.

Celebrations continue into the evening with a grand opening party from 5 pm onwards. Guests will enjoy free catered food and live music while learning about MTA’s classes and training.

When: February 26, 2023

Time: 2 to 4 pm (Nong o seminar), 5 to 9 pm (grand opening celebrations)

Where: Muay Thai Academy – 301 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $150 for Muay Thai Seminar, free for grand opening celebrations

What: The Chan Centre EXP welcomes acclaimed artists Saul Williams, Moor Mother, and Irreversible Entanglements for an exploration of Black Futures. The collaborative concert will interweave Afrofuturist currents within a continuum of Black music.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Chan Shun Concert Hall at Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Cost: $13.50-$50, purchase online

What: The Kawaii Japan Market is hosted by the same organizers behind previous Japan Markets and will highlight “kawaii” pop culture and food vendors.

Fairs in the past have featured several food kiosks (like Carp and Tokyo Katsu Sando) as well as local artisans and craft-makers.

When: February 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: UBC Robson Square, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $4 for one adult, $7 for two adults, and 15 and under are free. Purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents Gorilla Theatre, with improv comedians directing each other in scenes to prove they are the best director of the night.

The audience will decide whether the director deserves praise (a banana) or punishment (a forfeit) after each scene, and the comedian with the most bananas at the show’s end wins.

When: Every Friday

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: The second Vancouver Winter Pride Festival, happening until February 26 at venues across the city, is a celebration of the intersections of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events curated to honour the existing celebrations in February, including Black History Month and BC Family Day.

When: Now until February 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events. Tickets and full details at vancouverpride.ca.