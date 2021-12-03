12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 3 to 5

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Another festive weekend to enjoy in Vancouver! Plan your days accordingly with our checklist of 12 great events happening around the city from December 3 to 5. Skate Plaza at The Shipyards, Krampusmarkt, and more.

What: The Shipyards’ large, covered outdoor plaza has been converted into a free ice rink for the season. The rink will be open to skating seven days a week from 12 to 7 pm.

The surface is approximately 12,000 sq ft and is covered by a retractable roof. Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free. Figure skating and hockey will not be permitted at the rink.

When: Daily until the end of season

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 (quantities are limited)

What: Lost + Found Café is hosting a Christmas art fair and fundraising event where proceeds will be donated to Refood, a charity committed to converting unnecessary food waste into meals. Complimentary wine will be available at the event.

When: December 4, 2021

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: Lost + Found Café – 33 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15, purchase online

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the American West. For a limited time only, the brand new “The Real Wild West” will immerse passengers in the best of the natural landscapes of Nevada, Oregon, Washington State, Montana, California, New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona.

When: Now until December 5, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Vancouver indie rockers Mother Mother bring The INSIDE Tour to the Commodore Ballroom this weekend.

When: December 3, 4 and 5, 2021

Time: 7 pm (plus an-all ages early show on December 4 at 2 pm)

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: On select weekends in December, you can book your pet in for a special one-on-one free photo with Santa at PetSmart locations across Canada.

According to PetSmart’s website, availability by location is subject to change without notice, and the photos are not available in PetSmart Groomery locations. Pets are welcome in accordance with their pet policy. Photos can be taken on a personal device or on a store device which will then be delivered via email or by using the PetSmart app to use photo filters during the event.

When: December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, 2021

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: At all Canadian PetSmart stores

Cost: Free

What: This December, the PNE will transform the park into PNE WinterLights, a unique and whimsical holiday drive-thru. The experience will include stunning lights, special holiday characters and winter creatures, live performers, and some tasty seasonal food offerings.

Specifically, this year’s installation will feature two light tunnels, a snowglobe village filled with live dancers, and nine different “lands,” each with unique themes. The drive-thru will also have a special radio broadcast throughout the experience that visitors can tune into from their vehicle.

When: December 3 to 5, 9 to 12, 16 to 23, and 26 to 31, 2021

Time: 4:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: The Pacific National Exhibition — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online, starting at $42

What: Richmond’s Lavenderland is hosting its first-ever Christmas market. Shop for handmade gifts, artworks, and more from 26 different booths on each day of the three weekends in December. Free admission and parking are available, with donations being sent to the Orange Shirt Society.

When: December 4 and 5, 11 and 12, and 18 and 19

Time: 10:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Lavenderland – 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: As the weather gets colder, one of the most enjoyable things you can do is relax by a crackling fire while enjoying a meal, a cocktail, and good company.

There’s no need to turn on the fireplace channel — we’ve got the real thing for you right here in Vancouver. Here are 15 restaurants and bars where you can cozy up and relax by the fire in the city.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

What: The 7 O’Clock Cheer is a musical fundraiser and celebration of healthcare workers in tribute to their battle against the COVID-19 global pandemic. The 19+ charity event features live music by Colour Tongues, Victoria Groff, and Old Soul Rebel. There will also be an auction of a live painting being created by internationally acclaimed artist Donna Giraud. Proceeds from The 7 O’Clock Cheer will go towards helping build Vancouver Island’s first Dementia Village in Comox.

When: December 4, 2021

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: The Imperial Theatre — 319 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: $27.50 (Health Care Workers), $32.50 (General Admission). Purchase online

What: The Railway Museum of BC in Squamish loves to put on its North Pole Express train rides that bring you on a journey to see where Santa lives. This season, you can embark from Candyland Station and board the Royal Hudson 2860, originally built for the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1940 by a Montreal company. It will really feel like you’re boarding the Polar Express from the movie.

Wearing pyjamas is encouraged on the family-friendly train voyage, which lasts about 50 minutes. Onboard, you can indulge in hot chocolate and sugar cookies. Once you reach your destination, you’ll meet Santa himself plus Mrs. Claus and Santa’s elves. There’s even a train ride within a train ride as you can board a miniature train through Santa’s workshop.

When: December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19, 2021

Time: Trains depart at 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, 4 pm.

Night Time Departure at 6 pm on Saturdays only.

Where: Railway Museum of BC, 39645 Government Road, Squamish

Cost: $35 for coach, $49 for first-class, and $59 for nighttime rides. Tickets available online

What: OH Studio and Strange Fellows Brewing are teaming up to present Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival. The indoor event will feature eclectic work from a selection of artisans, makers, and creatives to help check off your holiday shopping list. The market, which takes place on the Saturday and Sunday of the weekend, will include beer, cider, and wine tastings as well.

The opening night of Krampusmarkt, which will be held on Friday, will include a drink, nibbles, and a gift.

When: December 3 to 5, 2021

Time: Varies based on the date

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Admission: $4 general admission, $12 for the opening reception Friday

What: Vancouver’s most wholesome and nostalgic holiday activity has officially returned to Stanley Park for the holidays. The Stanley Park Christmas Train, also called Bright Nights, will be humming along its tracks, and you can experience the magic of millions of twinkling lights in the festive forest. Firefighter volunteers are busy setting up the Bright Nights display in the plaza, and they will be collecting donations for the Burn Fund.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Admission: Tickets available online, $13 for train tickets and Christmas train tickets available on Ticketleader, from $6-$12