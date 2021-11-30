You can get adorable Santa photos with your pet starting this weekend

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some cute santa photos with our four legged friends, now would it?

The best part? It’s absolutely FREE.

Starting this weekend at PetSmarts across Canada, you can book your pet in for a special one-on-one photo with ole Saint Nick himself.

If you haven’t found the perfect holiday outfit for you or your pet and can’t make it this weekend, you are in luck. You can book for December 11, 12, 18 and 19 as well.

According to PetSmart’s website, availability by location is subject to change without notice and the photos are not available in PetSmart Groomery locations. Pets are welcome in accordance with their pet policy found here.

Photos can be taken on a personal device or on a store device which will then be delivered via email, or by using the PetSmart app to use photo filters during the event.

‘Tis the season for those special, sometimes awkward holiday photos. Including your pet just makes them so much better!

When: December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: At all Canadian PetSmart stores