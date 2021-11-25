15 bars and restaurants with fireplaces in Vancouver
As the weather gets colder, one of the most enjoyable things you can do is relax by a crackling fire while enjoying a meal, a cocktail, and good company.
There’s no need to turn on the fireplace channel — we’ve got the real thing for you right here in Vancouver.
Here are 15 restaurants and bars where you can cozy up and relax by the fire in the city.
The Keefer Yard
The Keefer Yard is an open-air cocktail and mini-putt bar that boasts an incredibly vibrant and eclectic atmosphere. You can grab a seat by the fire pit to keep warm and indulge in good food and the amazing art that surrounds you.
Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-1961
The Morrissey Pub
This Rock ‘n’ Roll pub has a pretty unique atmosphere. With giant chandeliers and walls packed with mix and match frames and one-off photos and prints, there’s no shortage of interesting things to look at while you enjoy a beer by the fireplace here. Not to mention, it makes quite a great photo opportunity as well.
Address: 1227 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-682-0909
Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge
The Bacchus is a seriously cozy spot. With rich leather, dark wood, and upholstered furniture everywhere, it’s hard not to enjoy your time by the fire at this restaurant and piano bar.
Address: Wedgewood Hotel & Spa – 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-608-5319
Gerard Lounge in The Sutton Place Hotel
What English pub would be complete without a majestic fireplace smack dab in the middle of it? Gerard Lounge is a great place for casuals, laughs, good whiskey, and bites.
Address: 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-642-2900
Lupo Restaurant & Vinoteca
Located in Vancouver’s Yaletown, Lupo has historic charm and a great ambiance. We’d recommend ordering pasta while you chill out by the fire here for the full experience.
Address: 869 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-2535
The Lobby Lounge and RawBar at Fairmont Pacific Rim
The Lobby Lounge and RawBar is a fantastic place to stop for a quick cocktail before a night out or even just for a casual meal. Your visit here is often soundtracked by live music, so it’s a guaranteed good atmosphere at this spot located in the Fairmont Pacific Rim.
Address: Fairmont Pacific Rim – 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver
Phone: 604-695-5502
Dockside Restaurant
It’s hard to stop at the Dockside for just one drink, so if you’re heading here, make sure you have your afternoon or evening cleared. This restaurant has an amazing view of the city, good eats, and of course, awesome fireplaces.
Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7070
The Keg in Yaletown
There’s really no better place to enjoy a glass of wine and a juicy steak than in front of the flames. Stop at this Keg location for a comforting cocktail or a full-on dinner.
Address: 1011 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-633-2534
The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant
This Granville Island hotspot has a grand piano and a large fireplace, so the atmosphere is on point. Enjoy the view and grab some seafood for a memorable meal at Sandbar.
Address: 1535 Johnston Creekhouse
Phone: 604-669-9030
Hawksworth Restaurant
The Hawksworth is an elegant, award-winning restaurant with relaxing and welcoming vibes. You can find the Hawksworth in the legendary Rosewood Hotel, Georgia.
Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-7000
Heirloom Vegetarian
Aside from delicious vegetarian food, Heirloom boasts a fireplace that’s central in the restaurant’s dining area. This is a great place to relax for a while if you’re out for a leisurely lunch.
Address: 1509 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-733-2231
The Teahouse
This spot is the definition of cozy. If you happen to be hungry and in Stanley Park, we recommend making a pit stop at The Teahouse Restaurant for a meal.
Address: Ferguson Point in Stanley Park, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3281
Notch8
Notch 8 boasts a contemporary and luxurious restaurant inspired by the 1930s. It’s located inside the lobby of Fairmont Hotel and pays homage to the hotel’s legacy as a luxury hotel along the Canadian Pacific Railway. It would not be complete without its beautiful fireplace.
Address: Fairmont Hotel – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-662-1900
The Roof at Black + Blue
The rooftop patio at Black + Blue is simply magical. It not only allows guests to cozy up and stay warm all year-round, but it offers a unique edge to the dining area that is hard to find anywhere else. This spot is an absolute must-try.
Address: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-637-0777
Lift Bar and Grill
Lift Bar and Grill has an amazing patio that’s open all year round with awe-inspiring views. It’s adorned with fireplaces to keep you warm no matter what the weather is. Definitely check this space out if you’re looking for dinner with a view, you won’t regret it.
Address: 333 Menchions Mews, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-5438
With files from Hanna McLean and Manisha Singh