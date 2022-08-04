15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 5 to 7

So many fun events, so little time!

Get your weekend going with these 15 events in and around Vancouver from August 5 to 7. Check out the Vancouver Mural Festival, BC Lions, Songs of Sondheim & Schwartz, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The Abbotsford International Airshow is back in all its glory this summer, and this year’s twilight show is a must-see with fireworks, hot air balloons, and drone shows.

At the airshow, you can catch the acrobatic Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the United States Air Force Thunderbirds putting on daring demonstrations in the skies. Plus, there are more than 14 acres at the airport where you can explore the exhibits, activities, vendors, and more than 30 food trucks on site.

When: August 5 to 7, 2022

Time: 3 to 10 pm (Friday), 9 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: 31216 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $25, available online

What: BC Lions take on the Edmonton Elk at BC Place on August 6. Arrive early for The Backyard Block Party at Robson and Beatty and on Terry Fox Plaza to enjoy pre-game entertainment, food and drinks, and more.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning rock group The War on Drugs. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the title track from their latest studio album, topped the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay charts for seven weeks.

There will be food vendors on site, and beer and wine will also be available to those who are 19+ with two pieces of valid ID, including one photo ID. A family activity area will be open from 2 to 8 pm, though children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: Gates at 12 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult

What: Port Moody’s Ioco Players perform a Broadway concert-style musical revue at the Inlet Theatre composed of classic songs from Stephen Sondheim and Stephen Schwartz musicals. The multimedia performances include songs from West Side Story, Wicked, Into The Woods, and Godspell.

When: August 4 to 7, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Thursday to Saturday),

Where: Inlet Theatre – 100 Newport Drive, Port Moody

Cost: $35, purchase online

What: Vancouver Mural Fest 2022 is happening from August 4 to 14, with a lineup of over 150 visual and performing artists creating unique art and interactive experiences. The 11-day celebration will feature daily block parties, mural tours, and new public artwork to discover across the city.

After you have finished exploring the new artworks, keep the party going by visiting the hub of VMF 2022: City Centre. The Mount Pleasant landmark has been transformed into a community space for art and social connection and will be a hopping spot throughout the festival.

When: August 4 to 14, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all summer long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Canadians play against Tri-City Dust Devils until August 7, with theme nights including Throwback Thursday, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat on Friday, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a jersey lunch bag giveaway.

When: Now until August 7, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday, Saturday). Gates open at noon, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604-872-5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand/$25 Box Seat/$32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available.

What: Britannia Mine Museum’s historic Mill is being transformed into BC’s biggest drag runway during Pride Night. Entry includes a 45-minute drag performance, meet and greets with the performers, and evening access to “More Than a Mine” and the Museum’s permanent exhibits. A limited number of deluxe tickets will also include access to the BMM’s popular underground tour.

When: August 5, 2022

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Brittania Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Tickets: Starting at $35 plus tax, purchase online

What: This is Western Canada’s largest gem show where you can expect more than 100 of the finest gem, mineral, and jewellery vendors in Canada.

Whether you’re obsessed with rocks and minerals or just curious to pick up your first crystal, this is one show you won’t want to miss.

When: August 5 to 7, 2022

Time: Friday 1 to 9 pm, Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Richmond Curling Club – 5540 Hollybridge Way, Richmond

Tickets: General one-day ticket $8, senior/student one-day ticket $6, children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Three-day tickets are also available. Purchase online.

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from local musicians. Some participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., and Strange Fellows Brewing.

The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine. Festival-goers can also expect some fun activities like lawn games, as well as giveaways.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Inlet Park, Port Moody

Tickets: Online

What: Belmar Consulting Group is hosting its annual charity fundraiser Spikeball Tournament to raise funds for Ally Global Foundation, a local charity that works to prevent and help survivors of human trafficking by providing them with education, healing, and safe housing.

There will be food for sale on-site during the tournament and prizes to be won for each bracket, including Grounds for Coffee gift cards, Lululemon gift cards, Apple AirTags, Kodak digital Instant Cameras, and Tap and Barrel gift cards.

Information on how to register and donate can be found online.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: Mercer North Field – 900 6th Street, New Westminster

More information on how to register and donate: Online

Granville Promenade 2022 What: Granville Promenade, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, is happening every weekend in August in the Granville Entertainment District. This year’s outdoor festival is free to the public thanks to the support of community sponsor Telus Mobility. Attendees of Granville Promenade will enjoy live music, street entertainment, patios, art, and markets. DVBIA will also give away prizes from local businesses. Visitors will also want to check out Granville Promenade often as each day of the event will feature a different “theme” to discover. When: Every Saturday and Sunday in August

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District – Granville Street between Smithe Street and Helmcken Street

Cost: Free Brentwood Block Party What: Brentwood Block Party is renowned for its beer gardens and a huge array of food trucks, and this year is bound to be one of the biggest yet. Every weekend will feature local market vendors, live music and entertainment, art displays, and more. When: August 6 and 7, August 26 and 27, 2022

Time: 11 to 6 pm (except for Friday, August 26 which is from 4 to 10 pm)

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Brentwood, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: Potion Putt, a themed mini-putt golf course, will see you put your magic and golf skills to the test on a course that’s inspired by your favourite wizardly fantasies. The course features nine holes and you can purchase refreshments at the venue if all that golf makes you thirsty.

Plus, the space is family-friendly until 5 pm, after which point it becomes adults-only, so it’s a perfect pick for date night.

When: Now until August 7, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: from $18, purchase online

What: The first Car-Free Day New West, hosted by the Downtown New West BIA and the City of New Westminster, is happening on Saturday, August 6 along Columbia Street.

The day-long event is presented by Translink and will feature four stages showcasing local musicians and artists, family activities, an artisan market, and a massive food truck festival.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Columbia Street, between 4th and 8th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Houston Dynamo in MLS action at BC Place on August 5. Head down early for the pre-game Warmup at the Terry Fox Plaza, with live entertainment, food and drink specials, and more.

When: August 5, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online