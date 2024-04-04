15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 5 to 7

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Whatever it is, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of 15 fun things to do from April 5 to 7 in Metro Vancouver. Jo Koy, Burlesque Festival, and more.

What: The annual Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival offers guests the chance to experience a day full of Japanese culture, including traditional music, interactive activities, and exhibits.

Check out the Sakura Tent for main-stage performances and demos, including taiko drumming and ikebana demonstrations. Children of all ages can also stop by the Chibi-Chan Tent to learn how to fold origami creatures with special Japanese papers and techniques.

The event will feature a variety of popular Japanese food trucks and vendors. The mouth-watering lineup includes Japadog, Wakwak Burger, Takeya Sushi, Teapressu Bubble Tea, and more.

When: April 7, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Garry Point Park – 12011 7th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Good morning, Vancouver! Broadway Across Canada is bringing the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray to town.

Cheer on Tracy Turnblad as she attempts to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show in 1960s Baltimore. Hairspray is beloved by fans for memorable tunes such as “Welcome to the ’60s” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

When: April 2 to 7, 2024

Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Lakeland Farms’ annual Abbotsford Tulip Festival will open to visitors on Saturday, April 6, kicking off a six-month celebration of everything floral.

The highly anticipated springtime event features a gargantuan garden with over 100 varieties of stunning tulips spread over 28 acres.

When: April 6 until May 12, 2024

Time: 6 am to 8 pm

Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Advance online prices: $8 (Monday to Friday from 8 am to dusk), $15 (Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to dusk). $15 for early light special (Sunday to Friday from 6 am to 8 am (starting date TBD). Day-of online and door tickets will also be available. Purchase online

What: Jo Koy has had six comedy specials released by Comedy Central and Netflix, was a frequent panellist on Chelsea Lately, and starred in the film Easter Sunday. The Golden Globes host comes to Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 7.

When: April 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online