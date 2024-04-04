15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 5 to 7
What are you in the mood for this weekend?
Whatever it is, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of 15 fun things to do from April 5 to 7 in Metro Vancouver. Jo Koy, Burlesque Festival, and more.
For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!
Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival
What: The annual Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival offers guests the chance to experience a day full of Japanese culture, including traditional music, interactive activities, and exhibits.
Check out the Sakura Tent for main-stage performances and demos, including taiko drumming and ikebana demonstrations. Children of all ages can also stop by the Chibi-Chan Tent to learn how to fold origami creatures with special Japanese papers and techniques.
The event will feature a variety of popular Japanese food trucks and vendors. The mouth-watering lineup includes Japadog, Wakwak Burger, Takeya Sushi, Teapressu Bubble Tea, and more.
When: April 7, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Garry Point Park – 12011 7th Avenue, Richmond
Cost: Free
Hairspray
What: Good morning, Vancouver! Broadway Across Canada is bringing the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray to town.
Cheer on Tracy Turnblad as she attempts to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show in 1960s Baltimore. Hairspray is beloved by fans for memorable tunes such as “Welcome to the ’60s” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”
When: April 2 to 7, 2024
Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Capture Photography Festival
What: A free, month-long photography festival featuring dozens of free events returns to Metro Vancouver in April. Known as the Capture Photography Festival, this year’s events include gallery exhibitions, public art installations, photo walks, and more across the region.
Highlights include the Festival Launch and Opening Reception of the featured exhibition, On Time, on April 4, an artist talk with Karen Zalamea on April 14, and an online talk with Shana Lopes, Assistant Curator of Photography at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on April 17. Make sure to bring your camera along because you will be inspired.
When: April 1 to 30, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations throughout Metro Vancouver
Admission: Free
Hot Mess Improv Show
What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents Hot Mess Improv, based on Gorilla Theatre by Keith Johnstone. Cheer on the improv comedians as they lead each other in scenes to prove they are the best director of the night.
The audience will decide whether the director deserves points or punishment after each scene, with one comedian being crowned the big winner.
When: Every Friday
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: Tightrope Theatre — 2343 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees; purchase online
Rosewood Home & Condo Closing Down Sale
What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good but not before they host a massive sale.
With discounts of up to 75% off, now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Their categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting, but you better hurry. For the widest selection of pieces, visit Rosewood Home & Condo as soon as possible before everything is gone.
When: Now until all inventory is sold
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and Holidays)
Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
UBC Food Truck Festival
What: Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (the same folks who organize fests around the Lower Mainland, including the upcoming Food Truck Wars), the UBC Food Truck Festival is taking place on Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5.
Going down at the University Commons area in front of the AMS next, this food-filled extravaganza features 24 food trucks, 15 BC Shop Local artisan vendors, roving entertainment, and more.
When: April 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: UBC University Commons — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free; register for free tickets online
Gimme Gimme Disco
What: Attention, dancing queens: It’s time to dust off your widest bell bottoms, your most show-stopping sequinned jumpsuit and your shiniest platform boots because this disco dance party was made especially for you.
Inspired by ABBA, Gimme Gimme Disco will have you dancing the night away at the Commodore Ballroom. The event is a DJ-based dance party that features hits from ABBA as well as other 1970s and ’80s disco icons, such as The Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher.
When: April 6, 2024
Time: 10 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Price: $73 plus fees, purchase online
Broadway Rave
What: The world may be wide enough, but is the dance floor big enough?
You can find out this week as you dance to Hamilton hits and songs from other smash musicals when Broadway Rave comes to Vancouver. The musical theatre dance party is taking over Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano on Friday, April 5.
When: April 5, 2024
Time: Doors 10 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 plus fees; purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC
What: Cheer on the Whitecaps as they take on the visiting Toronto FC at BC Place on Saturday, April 6.
When: April 6, 2024
Time: 4:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Saturday Night Laughs with The Comedy Department
What: The Comedy Department brings the laughs to The Show Cellar every Saturday night. The award-winning improvisers have appeared on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more, and will use audience suggestions to create hilarious scenes right on the spot.
No two shows are alike, so head down to help build the hilarity in front of your very eyes.
When: Every Saturday
Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm
Where: The Show Cellar – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $23 plus fees, purchase online
Reel 2 Real Film Festival 2024
What: Reel to Real is an annual youth film festival showcasing the best of international cinema to an audience of all ages. The 26th-anniversary lineup includes shorts and feature-length films, Canadian premieres, a youth filmmakers showcase, and more at Vancity Theatre and The Roundhouse Community Centre.
When: April 7 to 16, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vancity Theatre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; The Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Abbotsford Canucks
What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign this April, with home games including visitors Coachella Valley Firebirds on April 6 and 7.
When: April 6 and 7, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 4 pm on (Sunday)
Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Various; purchase online
Abbotsford Tulip Festival
What: Lakeland Farms’ annual Abbotsford Tulip Festival will open to visitors on Saturday, April 6, kicking off a six-month celebration of everything floral.
The highly anticipated springtime event features a gargantuan garden with over 100 varieties of stunning tulips spread over 28 acres.
When: April 6 until May 12, 2024
Time: 6 am to 8 pm
Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Advance online prices: $8 (Monday to Friday from 8 am to dusk), $15 (Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to dusk). $15 for early light special (Sunday to Friday from 6 am to 8 am (starting date TBD). Day-of online and door tickets will also be available. Purchase online
Jo Koy
What: Jo Koy has had six comedy specials released by Comedy Central and Netflix, was a frequent panellist on Chelsea Lately, and starred in the film Easter Sunday. The Golden Globes host comes to Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 7.
When: April 7, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
An Evening in Spain: A Culinary Journey with Antonio Romero
What: Visit everything Spain has to offer without having to leave the city. Antonio Romero is hosting an evening in Spain featuring plenty of Spanish tapas, a live ham carving station, and plenty of music and entertainment. Drinks will also be available to purchase, and the dress code is “casual elegant.”
When: April 5, 2024
Time: 6 to 8 pm
Where: 1263 Homer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $55 online, $65 at the door
Gym Culture Show
What: Get inspired at the Gym Culture Show, an exciting and innovative fitness expo coming to the Coast Langley City Hotel & Convention Centre. The event celebrates all things fitness with interactive workshops, demonstrations and seminars, and more led by professionals and industry leaders.
Whether you’re just starting your workout journey or are a gym enthusiast, this is the event for you.
When: April 5 and 6, 2024
Time: 4 to 8 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday)
Where: Coast Langley City Hotel & Convention Centre — 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley
Cost: Two for one deal — $10 plus service fees (Ends April 5). Event Day — $10 plus service fee; purchase online