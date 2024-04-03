A FREE Cherry Blossom Festival is blooming in Richmond this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Metro Vancouver’s stunning cherry blossom festivals is returning to in-person celebrations this weekend

The 2024 Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival is happening at Garry Point Park on Sunday, April 7.

Visitors will help celebrate the arrival of spring and the blooming of cherry blossoms, as well as enjoy a day full of free activities, live entertainment, and food trucks.

Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival was first held in 2017 to showcase the 255 Akebono cherry trees in Garry Point Park that were donated by the BC Wakayama Kenjin Kai, the Wakayama Prefectural Association.

This year’s festival also marks the 51st anniversary of Richmond’s Sister City relationship with Wakayama, Japan.

The annual event offers guests the chance to experience a day full of Japanese culture, including traditional music, interactive activities, and exhibits.

Check out the Sakura Tent for main-stage performances and demos, including taiko drumming and ikebana demonstrations. Children of all ages can also stop by the Chibi-Chan Tent to learn how to fold origami creatures with special Japanese papers and techniques.

Attendees will also want to visit the Matsuri Tent for demonstrations from local artists. You’ll also have the chance to take in a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony.

The event will feature a variety of popular Japanese food trucks and vendors. The mouth-watering lineup includes Japadog, Wakwak Burger, Takeya Sushi, Teapressu Bubble Tea, and more.

When: April 7, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Garry Point Park – 12011 7th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Free