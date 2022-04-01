15 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 1 to 3

No fooling, there’s lots of fun to be had during the first weekend of April!

Plan your schedule with our list of 15 things to do in and around Vancouver from April 1 to 3. Vancouver Warriors, Tory Lanez, and more!

What: Vancouver Whitecaps’ MLS regular season continues with a matchup against Sporting Kansas City on April 2 at BC Place. And to get up close to the action, check out the Whitecaps’ new “pub on the pitch,” The Asahi Super Dry Landing.

When: April 2, 2022

Time: 5 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The 16th annual Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival (VCBF), one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, features a variety of live public events across the city.

April will see the return of VCBF’s signature events, including The Big Picnic at David Lam Park on April 2 and Sakura Days at VanDusen Botanical Garden on April 9 and 10.

When: April 1 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver

What: Canada’s first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month kicks off in April. Select Filipino restaurants in Vancouver will offer prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

This project will be jointly executed by the Philippine Department of Tourism, Philippine Embassy in Ottawa, and the Philippine Consulates General in Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary. Filipino Restaurant Month highlights Filipino eats, ingredients, chefs, and restaurants throughout the country.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The Canadian premiere exhibition of Sho Sho Esquiro: Doctrine of Discovery is a solo exhibition by the award-winning designer, artist, and activist. The meticulously crafted couture gowns, textiles, paintings and photographs celebrate the beauty, strength and resilience of First Nations communities in the face of historical and ongoing trauma. THe exhibition aims to spark conversations around genocidal colonial practices, confront the theft and murder of Indigenous women and children, and honour front lines activists.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: United Players of Vancouver present the Canadian premiere of A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney. Written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Adam Henderson, the play describes itself as being about egos, empires and changing the world.

When: Now until April 17, 2022 (Thursdays to Sundays)

Time: 8 pm (Thursdays to Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Jericho Arts Centre – 1675 Discovery Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Canadian rap superstar Tory Lanez will be taking over “Vancouver’s most exotic nightlife experience” this weekend. The platinum-selling Toronto-based artist will be hosting at Gallery Vancouver on Sunday, April 3 starting at 11 pm.

Lanez has gained notoriety ever since he first released his mixtape Lost Cause back in 2014, with hits “Say It” and “Luv” finding their way onto the Billboard Hot 100. He made history at the 2020 JUNO Awards when he won Rap Recording of the Year for “Freaky” and R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for his “Feel It Too.” He was the first artist to win both categories on the same night.

When: April 3, 2022

Time: 11 pm to 3:30 am

Where: Gallery Vancouver – 1312 Southwest Marine Drive, Vancouver

VIP Tickets: Available online starting at $100 plus fees

What: Vancouver Opera and performers from the Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists Program will be performing a series of pop-up performances at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport on April 3. Performances will take place from 1 to 3 pm and will include some of opera’s most famous duets, arias, trios and quarters, from iconic works like The Magic Flute and Madama Butterfly.

When: April 3, 2022

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road

Cost: Free

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 24, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: A fitness-oriented community fundraiser to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon. Participants are encouraged to team up with their families, friends and colleagues to run, walk, roll or cycle at least 73 km during the month. All donations collected will support the 2,000 families per year who stay at RMH BC’s 73-bedroom House and Family Room at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

When: Throughout April 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Wherever you like to run, walk, roll or cycle

Register and donate: online

What: It’s no secret that Vancouver’s thriving foodie scene offers some amazing Asian restaurants. However, with so many options available, choosing one can be difficult. We’ve narrowed down some great spots on the Dished Restaurant Guide to enjoy Asian eats in the city, from beef noodles to soupless ramen and more.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Following her smash-hit-filled, Grammy-award-winning album Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa is on a highly-anticipated tour of the same name.

Future Nostalgia is the longest-running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. It was also the #1 most-streamed album of 2020 on Spotify.

When: April 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Photographer, author and book designer Josie Iselin aim to broaden the ideas of seaweed as both taxonomer’s and artist’s muse. The exhibit at Beaty Biodiversity Museum features luminous scans of seaweeds in combination with lithographs that are directly tied to the naming of the algae.

When: Now until April 24, 2022 (Closed Mondays and Stat Holidays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Beaty Biodiversity Museum – 2212 Main Mall, Vancouver

Admission: $10-$14 for non-members, free for UBC Students, faculty + staff (with UBCcard) and children four years and under. Purchase online

What: NOURISH, on display at the Richmond Art Gallery from January 22 to April 3, features works by artist duo, Mizzonk (Wan-Yi Lin and Roger Chen) and American poet Jane Wong. The exhibit features a new work by Mizzonk titled Six Acres, a projected animation produced from watercolour drawings on paper and was developed from their observations of living and working in the peaceful outdoor area. NOURISH also marks the Canadian premiere for Seattle-based Wong and her installation After Preparing the Altar, The Ghosts Feast Feverishly.

When: Now until April 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 pm to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Richmond Art Gallery at Richmond Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

Admission: By donation

What: Canadian rockers Arkells are the headliner for 2022’s AltiTunes Music Fest. They will be joined by multiple Juno award winner Lights, and local alt-rock band daysormay. The festival will also have DJ Invizible spinning tracks throughout the day and night.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy stunning art displays, games, food trucks, and beverages throughout the venue.

When: April 2, 2022

Time: Gates open at 12 pm

Where: Happy Valley Skating Rink at Big White Ski Resort

Tickets: Available online starting at $79

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue their National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a matchup against the Albany Firewolves on April 2.

Make plans to check out the Weekend Warriors NUTRL Zone, a 300-person general admission party that takes place behind the net. Tickets to the zone are just $20, and it’s the perfect place to watch all the action.

When: April 2, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online