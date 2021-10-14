The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

It’s no secret that Vancouver’s thriving foodie scene offers some amazing Asian restaurants. However, with so many options available, choosing one can be difficult.

We’ve narrowed down some great spots on the Dished Restaurant Guide to enjoy Asian eats in the city, from beef noodles to soupless ramen.

Here are some must-visit Asian food spots on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

Kohaku Tendon is a hearty bowl topped with crispy beautiful tempura. “Kohaku” means “amber” in Japanese which is a nod to the golden colour of the delicious tempura. The restaurant is very popular in Japan and we can now enjoy this amazing Asian food spot in downtown Vancouver.

Address: 840 Howe #190, Vancouver

Phone: 604-416-3936

Address: 901 Rosser Ave #106B, Burnaby

Phone: 604-973-1912

Instagram

Mazesoba literally translates to “mixed noodle without soup.” Despite incorporating traditional Japanese ingredients like seaweed, Chashu, and bamboo shoot, Kokora Mazesoba is actually a more recent culinary invention having only been founded in 2013. This dish rapidly spread in popularity across Japan, and now with three locations in Vancouver, its following is growing here as well. Fan favourites include the salmon avocado don and the Insta-friendly blue Hawaii lemonade.

Address: 551 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8872

Address: 109-531 North Road, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-917-0719

Address: 5728 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2550

Instagram

Saboten was founded in 1966 in the neighbourhood of Shinjuku in Tokyo. Saboten has flourished into one of the largest chains with over 500 shops across Asia and Canada. Their signature is the traditional tonkatsu, which is deep-fried pork. Expect crispy meat as well as delicious and authentic flavours.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, F15, Burnaby

Phone: 604-292-6363

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 3180, Richmond

Phone: 604-295-9351

Instagram

Chef Hung uses his 30 years of experience, unrivalled techniques, and secret recipes to craft the perfect meal for all to enjoy at Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle. You can enjoy this delicious dish in Richmond, Kerrisdale, UBC, Brentwood and in the SFU areas.

Address: 9055 University High Street, 109, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-8548

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-255-9111

Address: 2082 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-8865

Address: 3313 Shrum Lane, 102, Vancouver

Phone: 604-228-8765

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 2800, Richmond

Phone: 604-295-9357

Instagram