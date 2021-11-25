Arkells to headline AltiTunes Music Fest at Big White Ski Resort

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Beloved Canadian rock band Arkells has been announced as the headliner for 2022’s AltiTunes Music Fest.

The weekend event is returning to Big White Ski Resort on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The Arkells will be joined by multiple Juno award winner Lights, and local alt-rock band daysormay. The festival will also have DJ Invizible spinning tracks throughout the day and night.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy stunning art displays, games, food trucks, and beverages throughout the venue.

“We’ve been dealt our fair share of adversity lately, from fires to floods, and of course COVID-19 too,” says Kurt Jory, co-founder of Thick as Thieves Entertainment, the company behind AltiTunes.

“It feels like a good time to spread some positive news and give people the opportunity to look forward to a weekend gathering with friends and family at Big White.”

Tickets for the event are available online, starting at $79 for general admission and $175 for private passes. Full vaccination is required to attend the event.

Where: Happy Valley Skating Rink at Big White Ski Resort

When: April 2, 2022

Tickets: Available online starting at $79