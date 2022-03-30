JUNO winner Tory Lanez performing at Gallery Vancouver this weekend

Canadian rap superstar Tory Lanez will be taking over “Vancouver’s most exotic nightlife experience” this weekend.

The platinum-selling Toronto-based artist will be hosting at Gallery Vancouver on Sunday, April 3 starting at 11 pm. The late-night party will feature a number of performances by Lanez throughout the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SWAVEY FARGO (@torylanez)

Lanez has gained notoriety ever since he first released his mixtape Lost Cause back in 2014, with hits “Say It” and “Luv” finding their way onto the Billboard Hot 100.

In the years that followed, he released chart-topping studio albums like I Told You in 2016 and Chixtape 5 in 2019. His most recent album, Alone At Prom, dropped this past December through his independent label, One Umbrella Records.

Lanez made history at the 2020 JUNO Awards when he won Rap Recording of the Year for “Freaky” and R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for his “Feel It Too.” He was the first artist to win both categories on the same night.

There is lots to experience at Gallery Vancouver, which is described as an exotic lounge, sports bar, and entertainment venue all rolled into one.

Located at 1312 Southwest Marine Drive in the Marpole neighbourhood, Gallery is a “visual and sensory masterpiece” of a nightclub that brings a little bit of Las Vegas to Vancouver. So get ready to dance into the morning in a unique nightlife spot.

When: April 3, 2022

Time: 11 pm

Where: Gallery Vancouver – 1312 Southwest Marine Drive, Vancouver

VIP Tickets: Available online starting at $100 plus fees

With files from Amir Ali