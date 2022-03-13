It’s rain, rain, and more rain for Metro Vancouver this week.

On Sunday, March 13, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, and the Fraser Valley as a storm is set to move across the region.

The storm will result in a long period of heavy rain, especially near the mountains.

The good news is that while you’ll need to keep your rain gear at the ready, it’s at least set to warm up a tiny bit in the coming days.

During the day on Sunday, Vancouverites can expect periods of rain in the morning and a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Then, in the evening, it’ll really start to come down.

Between 10 mm and 20 mm of rain is expected overnight. Then, on Monday during the day, the rain will be heavy at times, with between 30 to 40 mm falling as rain continues into the night.

In Metro Vancouver, the rainfall warning affects:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Environment Canada says they expect an extended period of heavy rain, with total rainfall amounts between 50 to 80 mm from Sunday night to Monday night.

The weather for the next couple of nights could be a great excuse to stay in and get real cozy on the couch before spring arrives next week.