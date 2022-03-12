Bunnies & Booze: Don't miss this epic adults-only Easter egg hunt

Move over, kiddos. Easter is for adults now.

Maan Farms is doing another grown-up Easter egg hunt in April and you won’t want to miss it if you love Easter treats, baby animals, and boozing it up with your friends.

When you join the party, you’ll be part of the egg hunt and get a chance to find the golden egg for a big prize. You’ll also get dinner with appies and a boozy drink like a glass of tasty berry wine.

Plus, the Easter Bunny is reportedly going to be on hand for a meet and greet, so you’ll be able to recreate your childhood shopping mall Easter Bunny photos from long ago.

You’ll definitely want to try the new egg-cellent Easter ice cream this year with a caramel surprise inside.

“The handmade chocolate egg holds a creamy, soft swirl, complete with a caramel surprise and topped with mini eggs,” said Maan farms in a release.

And if you want to egg hunt with your little ones, Maan farms is also doing Baby Animal Easter Days (BAE Days) from April 15 to 17. Not only will you get to feast on the farm’s best eats and Easter treats, but you can also get some face-to-face time with baby farm animals.

But for those who are craving Easter chocolate in a +19 adults-only setting, you can get your tickets now before they sell out.

When: Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9

Time: 6 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $79 online only