Vancouver rain gear that makes grey days more colourful

Not sure if you’ve looked outside lately, but it’s getting rainy. And if last year’s raincoat is looking a little worse for wear, then it’s time to kit up in some fresh rain gear.

Who better to design something to withstand the rain than a company with roots in the West Coast?

Here are some of the best places with a Vancouver connection to keep you dry this fall:

If you love local sustainable and ethical brands, then Baro’s raincoats are perfect for you whether you want something bright and colourful or subdued and stylish.

From giant raincoats to keep out the cold to lightweight covers to throw on before a run, Lululemon has you active folks and activewear-lovers covered.

Waterproof sneakers are just one of those things you might have wished for as a kid but are now within your grasp. Vessi has sleek kicks that keep out the rain and look good while doing it.

Their light water-repellent shells strike the perfect balance of cool and cozy. And the Downtown Downpour jacket has giant pockets perfect for keeping your phone and keys out of the rain.

If you’re tired of buying a new umbrella each season because they always break, then try investing in an unbreakable Hedgehog umbrella instead.

Arc’Teryx is the gold standard of Vancouver raincoats. But if it’s hard for you to think about throwing down that much cash for a raincoat, then you should know they have a great Limited Warranty that will replace or repair your coat if it gets ripped or torn.

For those who really hate getting wet, this new rainproof onesie designed in Vancouver is great for commuters and people who get tired of carrying an umbrella.