North Vancouver Superstore gang-linked shooting victim identified (PHOTOS)

Mar 12 2022, 9:33 pm
North Vancouverites were told to stay away from Superstore on Friday, March 11 following news of a shooting that happened in the parking lot.

Now, on Saturday, March 12, North Vancouver RCMP shared more details about the incident that happened just steps from the region’s biggest grocery store, including the identity of the victim – Milad Rahimi

According to police, they’re sharing the photo and the identity of 34-year-old Rahimi to help further their investigation.

“We are hoping to speak to Mr. Rahimi’s friends and associates in an effort to build a timeline of his activities for the days leading up to his death,” RCMP said in a statement.

The victim is known to police, who say his “murder has all the markings of a targeted incident.”

On March 11 around 2:45 pm, North Vancouver RCMP had lots of people calling in shots fired at the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore, just off the Iron Workers’ Memorial Bridge at 333 Seymour Boulevard.

First responders arrived and attended to a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to revive him.

As for the suspect, it’s thought that he fled in a car north on Seymour Boulevard before turning westbound on Mount Seymour Parkway.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and our investigators are working tirelessly to complete priority tasks,” RCMP said.

Now, police are looking for assistance from the public. They have released photos of the suspect’s vehicle which was described as a “newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback.”

If you were in the area around the Superstore at Seymour Boulevard and Mount Seymour Parkway that afternoon between 2:30 and 3 pm and have CCTV or dash-cam footage, you’re asked to reach IHIT.

