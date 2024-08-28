Vancouver's long weekend forecast: Summer heat expected to return

After a few gloomy days that made some people fear autumn was here early, it’s been a lovely week in Vancouver now that the sun has returned.

The weather has already been wonderful this week, but the forecast for this Labour Day long weekend looks even better.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), sunny weather is expected for the next seven days, and temperatures are predicted to rise.

While there are a few clouds on Wednesday, ECCC suggests they will clear up soon, allowing for blue skies over the weekend.

Wednesday temperatures are expected to reach a high of 19°C but gradually increase until Sunday, when Vancouver can expect a high of 27°C. This is an 8°C increase within five days.

On Monday and Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud is forecast as temperatures drop slightly to 23°C.

