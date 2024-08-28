NewsWeatherOutdoors

These BC campfire bans have been lifted ahead of long weekend

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Aug 28 2024, 1:00 pm
Get the s’mores out, BC!

After a soggy situation turned the West Coast into the Wet Coast, the fall-like weather is gone at the perfect time, just ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.

That rain has not only left behind a bit of a cleaner car but has also helped lower the current wildfire risks enough to allow the province to lift its ban on campfires in several areas, including the Coastal Fire Centre.

The Coastal Fire Centre includes Whistler, the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, and Haida Gwaii. The ban has also been lifted in the Kamloops Fire Centre and most areas of the Cariboo Fire Centre.

There are still restrictions on larger burns, and always check that your municipality doesn’t have its own rules before you light something up.

“Although fire danger ratings have dropped due to recent rainfall/cooler temperatures, the public is reminded to exercise caution. Anyone lighting a campfire in an area where campfires are allowed must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire,” the BC Wildfire Service wrote on X.

