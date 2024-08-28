These BC campfire bans have been lifted ahead of long weekend

Get the s’mores out, BC!

After a soggy situation turned the West Coast into the Wet Coast, the fall-like weather is gone at the perfect time, just ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.

That rain has not only left behind a bit of a cleaner car but has also helped lower the current wildfire risks enough to allow the province to lift its ban on campfires in several areas, including the Coastal Fire Centre.

The Coastal Fire Centre includes Whistler, the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, and Haida Gwaii. The ban has also been lifted in the Kamloops Fire Centre and most areas of the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The campfire prohibition will be lifted in all regions of the Coastal Fire Centre area beginning 12:00 noon, Pacific Daylight Time (PST), on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. pic.twitter.com/TS30wjkEGH — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 26, 2024

Here’s the current fire danger map for BC and the south coast. Wow what a difference to a month ago. Northern BC still dry, but clear as to why campfire ban is being lifted soon in the south. #bcstorm #bcfire pic.twitter.com/jZ1zF3HakP — Justin Long (@JustnGeographic) August 27, 2024

There are still restrictions on larger burns, and always check that your municipality doesn’t have its own rules before you light something up.

“Although fire danger ratings have dropped due to recent rainfall/cooler temperatures, the public is reminded to exercise caution. Anyone lighting a campfire in an area where campfires are allowed must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire,” the BC Wildfire Service wrote on X.

