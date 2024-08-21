NewsWeather

Augtober arrives in Vancouver with gloomy weather forecast

Aug 21 2024, 6:00 pm
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

If you’re a fan of the fall, you’re probably revelling in this weather, and there’s more good news for you as the forecast for Vancouver calls for some extra autumn vibes in the near future.

On the other hand, if you’re not a fan of autumn-like weather, the week ahead won’t look so great.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a second consecutive day of thunderstorm risk. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says it could happen this afternoon, and the wind is expected to pick up, too.

The sun might make one brief appearance for the rest of the week between today and next Tuesday, though it is accompanied by the chance of rain.

vancouver fall weather forecast

ECCC

As you can see, the weather forecast for the next seven days is filled with rain and clouds. The temperature will reach a high of 22°C over the week, and overnight lows will be as cool as 13°C.

Despite the low-seeming temps, things could still feel warm due to the humidex.

Thursday calls for 22°C, but the humidex says it could feel like 27°C.

Thankfully for summer lovers, if Apple Weather’s 10-day forecast is any indication, the sun should be making a comeback next week, along with an increase in temperatures.

Apple Weather

Are you thankful for this fall weather forecast for August, or do you think Vancouver doesn’t get enough sun as it is? Let us know in the comments.

