As a mid-size urban region in terms of population, Metro Vancouver’s public transit system punches well above its weight, according to a new global ranking of the world’s best public transit networks.

TransLink’s system in Metro Vancouver is ranked the 22nd best public transit network out of 60 major regions globally, with the vast majority of these regions being significantly larger than Metro Vancouver in terms of both land area and population. It is also effectively the best in Canada.

Metro Vancouver’s public transit system ranked just behind Chicago and Barcelona, and just ahead of Kuala Lumpur and Washington DC. This is based on a new ranking by New York City-based international consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

A total of 13 systems in North America made the ranking, with Vancouver just behind NYC (13th globally), San Francisco (16th globally), and Chicago (20th globally), but ahead of Washington DC (24th globally).

Montreal has North America’s sixth-best public transit system (31st globally), while Toronto ranked seventh (34th globally). Calgary and Edmonton did not make the cut.

The world’s top five public transit systems are in Hong Kong, Zurich, Stockholm, Singapore, and Helsinki.

The ranking described the TransLink system as “affordable” and a “strong multimodal network,” with its “long history of automated transit started with its SkyTrain, putting the system at the forefront of innovation.”

It also gives weight to TransLink’s plan to acquire hundreds of battery-electric buses by 2030 as part of its long-term strategy to transition to net zero emissions by 2050.

While Metro Vancouver’s SkyTrain is best known for being fully driverless, both Montreal and Toronto are making major inroads into expanding rail public transit networks using full-automation technologies, with inspiration stated to be clearly sourced from the success of SkyTrain. With the completion of the SkyTrain Millennium Line extension to Arbutus in 2026 and the SkyTrain Expo Line extension to Langley Centre in 2028, the SkyTrain network will grow from its current length of 80 km to over 101 km.

In Spring 2023, the first segment of the new REM automated train network will open in Montreal. Planning of the $7 billion, 67-km-long system — comparable to the entire length of SkyTrain — first began about a decade ago, construction began in 2018, and most of the network is slated for completion by late 2024. An extension will reach Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport by 2027, followed by further extensions as long as 32 km as part of “REM de l’Est.”

In Toronto, construction began last year on the $19 billion, 16-km-long, fully-automated Ontario Line, providing a relief line into downtown Toronto and reaching the Canadian National Exhibition grounds.

Other major projects within Greater Toronto include the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and the major expansion and electrification of the GO Train commuter rail network.

Montreal and Toronto also have ambitious plans to electrify their bus fleets, with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) being one of the earliest and largest adopters of battery-electric buses in North America.

When it comes to New York City, the best system in North America, the ranking notes its strengths include major multimodal hubs, significant nighttime service, and being friendly to bikes, but the subway requires major reinvestment and modernization.

“While the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is upgrading subway signals that are 70 years old, autonomous operation is not imminent,” states the ranking.

Best public transit systems in North America

New York (globally #13) San Francisco (globally #16) Chicago (globally #20) Vancouver (globally #22) Washington DC (globally #24) Montreal (globally #31) Boston (globally #33) Toronto (globally #34) Los Angeles (globally #37) Atlanta (globally #42) Houston (globally #43) Dallas (globally #45) Mexico City (globally #50)

Best public transit systems in the world