Here's how Montreal will look like when the new REM de l'Est is complete (VIDEO)

Montreal’s $10 billion REM light-rail train system continues to go full steam electric ahead.

After a backlash of criticism since announcing its east-end expansion, the CDPQ Infra — the infrastructure contractor — has unveiled its new design for the REM de l’Est.

CDPQ Infra says the REM de l’Est will be a “future landmark for Montreal” and says the rapid transit project will integrate several main arteries across the island.

The REM de l’Est will span 32 kilometres, offer departures every two to four minutes, and “streamline access to downtown Montreal and other major employment hubs,” says CDPQ Infra.

The contractor has unveiled renderings to the public, offering new elevated rail designs that include smaller, rounder, and lighter elements that fit better into Montreal’s urban landscape.

The video shows rendered footage of René-Lévesque Boulevard upon completion, featuring fewer car lanes, fewer bicycle paths, greenery, and pedestrian walkways next to the elevated rails. “Fast, reliable, frequent, and safe, the REM de l’Est offers time saved of between 10 and 55 min. Compared to driving for users travelling to downtown,” says the contractor. CDPQ Infra says the light-rail train will represent a 25% to 70% reduction of the total journey time. Check out these new renderings of what the east end of Montreal will look like once construction is complete. The REM de l’Est is expected to be open to the public and functional by 2024. Once constructed, the entire REM light-rail train system will link downtown to the South Shore, the West Island, Montreal-North, and Trudeau Airport. It will be the largest transit network in the entire metropolitan area.