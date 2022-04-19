GO Train to go electric, expand service in Greater Golden Horseshoe

Commuting to and from the Greater Golden Horseshoe could get easier and faster as Metrolinx moves to expand services and go electric.

The expansion will see multiple two-day trips to and from the Greater Golden Horseshoe. According to the province, it will add more than 200 km of new track and electrify over 600 km of track. The Government of Ontario’s announcement didn’t include how often trains would run or where new track would go.

Construction on the expansion isn’t expected to begin until 2023, and additional services to and from the Greater Golden Horseshoe won’t begin until 2026.

According to the Government of Ontario, the construction will create more than 8,000 jobs annually in the first 12 years of building.

The plans to electrify the GO Train system could see faster trains arriving more frequently. According to the province, trains would be able to travel at 140 km/h between stations.

This is the latest transit-related announcement from Doug Ford’s government ahead of the June 2 election.