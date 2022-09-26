The Eglinton Crosstown LRT won't open this fall

The opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT has been pushed yet again.

In a statement, Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster confirmed that the long-awaited, heavily-delayed project has “fallen behind schedule” and will not welcome riders this fall.

“We had expected the Eglinton Crosstown LRT to be fully built, thoroughly tested, and in service this fall in accordance with our project agreement with Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the construction consortium responsible for building the project,” Verster said.

“Unfortunately, while progress has been made, Crosslinx Transit Solutions have fallen behind schedule, are unable to finalize construction and testing, and therefore the system will not be operational on this timeline.”

Verster did not provide a reason for the delay, nor a new planned opening date for the 25-stop light rail line.

Originally supposed to open in 2020, construction began on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the summer of 2011. The project has previously faced delays due to COVID-19, supply chain issues, and a legal battle between Metrolinx and Crosslinx.

Stretching 19 kilometres along Eglinton Avenue, the Crosstown LRT will link 54 bus routes, three subway stations, and three GO Transit lines. When it eventually opens it will be known as Line 5 Eglinton.

“We know construction has been difficult for commuters, communities, and businesses along the Eglinton corridor,” Verster said.

“We are doing everything to hold Crosslinx Transit Solutions accountable and to redouble efforts to meet their commitments and complete the work quickly so we can welcome riders onto a complete, tested, and fully operational Eglinton Crosstown LRT as soon as possible.”

Following the announcement of the delay, Toronto residents took to Twitter to, hilariously, air their grievances over the seemingly never-ending construction.

To put the project in perspective, one user wrote that construction began the year they started Grade 1; they’re now in university.

“There’s construction and then there’s this particular circle of hell,” another lamented.

What will happen first? Housing bubble will burst

Eglinton Crosstown opens — Nikko (all pronouns) (@RoseBeanNikko) September 26, 2022

Tour guide in Reims, France “this cathedral took 200 years to build in the 13th century.” “Oh, so it’s similar to the Eglinton Crosstown” — Chris Chapin (@thechrischapin) September 26, 2022