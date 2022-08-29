Get it while it's hot: Vancouver will feel like 34°C this week

This week, as August leads into September, Vancouver is set to see a week of perfect summer weather with plenty of sun and heat.

According to the forecast from Environment Canada, this week will get up to 25°C, with Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday looking especially hot and sunny.

At night, it’ll dip down to about 17°C during the hottest stretch of the week.

Per The Weather Network (TWN), while the temperature reading will be one thing, how it feels will be another.

Note that Environment Canada and TWN have slightly different forecasts.

Wednesday will be the hottest day as the humidity will make it feel more like 34°C.

By the time the weekend comes around, it will have cooled and clouded over slightly, but it’ll still feel as hot as 31°C on Sunday.

As meteorological fall starts on September 1, it’ll still feel like summer for the next little while.

So even if you hear the siren song of pumpkin spice calling your name, this is your last chance to enjoy summer.

If you haven’t been to the PNE, the beach, or watched the sunset on a patio yet — better do it now before the rain comes!