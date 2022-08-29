Starbucks launches its highly anticipated fall menu across Canada tomorrow
Aug 29 2022, 1:00 pm
Put away those sandals and break out your scarf collection, Starbucks is bringing the fall vibes early this year.
The famous cafe chain will be launching its popular line of seasonal pumpkin sips and sweets on Tuesday, August 30 at locations across Canada.
Here are the items you’ll be able to purchase starting tomorrow at Starbucks stores across the nation:
- Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL)
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Apple Crisp Macchiato (reformulated with creamy oat beverage and Starbucks Blonde Espresso)
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
- Pumpkin Scone
- Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf
- Fox Sugar Cookie
The Apple Crisp Macchiato was brought back by popular demand according to the company, so be sure to check out the 2.0 version of the beverage and sip your way into the fall season!