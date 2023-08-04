You can get a month of FREE bike rides from Vancouver Pride and Mobi this weekend

The Vancouver Pride Festival is happening this weekend at Concord Pacific Place, and attendees can make like Freddie Mercury and ride their bicycles all month long thanks to a special offer by the city’s public bike share system.

Mobi by Shaw Go is offering cyclists 30 days of free rides by using its bikes on August 5 and 6 to get to celebrations.

That means you can ride with pride to the Vancouver Pride Parade, the Queer Film Fest, and more!

The steps to redeeming your free pass this weekend are simple:

Download the Mobi app or visit mobibikes.ca Go to “Choose a plan” Subscribe to the 30-Day Pass Enter promo code: ridetopride Check your email or the app for the User Code to unlock a bike

There’s lots to check out at the Vancouver Pride Festival this weekend. Toronto-raised Fefe Dobson will headline the free VanPrideFest on August 5 and 6 alongside DJ duo Coco & Breezy, Madison Rose, and Prado Monroe.

The event will feature a main stage as well as drag performances from some of Vancouver’s best queens. In addition, there will be a local market, food vendors, and places to chill.

Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival 2023

When: August 5 and 6, 2023 (Festival), August 6, 2023 (Parade)

Time: 12 to 7 pm (Festival), 12 to 3 pm (Parade)

Where: Creekside Park, Concord Community Park, and Concord Pacific Place (Festival). Parade will start at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and end at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

Admission: Free