Fabulous street art pops up in Yaletown in time for Pride and Mural Fest (PHOTOS)

The city is filled with stunning works of art this time of year, with the duel arrival of Vancouver Pride and Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) this week.

And celebrants in Yaletown will spot a stunning new work of art that brings both annual traditions together.

In collaboration with VMF and the Yaletown BIA, world-renowned artist Jacquie Comrie has painted a first-of-its-kind mural at Helmcken Plaza.

According to Victor Hwangbo of Yaletown BIA, Comrie’s artwork is VMF’s first-ever professionally painted pavement mural in the city. The Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist used specialty pavement paint instead of ordinary house paint.

Comrie is also painting a massive artwork on the side of a building at 1090 Homer Street, utilizing paint with LumActiv technology, which helps break down pollutants and improve air quality.

“Her work is a little abstract, which is a great fit for our neighbourhood,” added Hwangbo in an email to Daily Hive. “To raise awareness and create a space for shared experience, the (1090 Homer) piece is meant to connect the world’s social, environmental, and health crises and the collective healing we need to do as a society.

“She knows our vision of sustainability and climate action and is envisioning a piece related to it.”

A Fleur de Villes Pride installation can also be found at Helmcken Plaza until August 7.

Comrie describes her “Mindful, Colour Installation” as an “homage to the goddess supreme of all Mothers: Gaia.”

“Through colour psychology, this project is about holding space for mindfulness, self-reflection, encouraging taking a moment to connect with ourselves, and the emotions that come up in the presence of colour and its therapeutic, healing energy. A moment to remind ourselves to pause and breathe,” she shared in an artist statement from Yaletown BIA.