Vancouver Pride Festival drops musical lineup with serious Canadian talent

The Vancouver Pride Festival dropped its musical lineup for the festivities getting underway next month, and it features some impressive Canadian talent.

Toronto-raised Fefe Dobson will headline the free VanPrideFest on August 5 and 6 alongside DJ duo Coco & Breezy, Madison Rose, and Prado Monroe.

The event will feature a main stage as well as drag performances from some of Vancouver’s best queens. In addition, there will be a local market, food vendors, and places to chill.

Pride takes place from July 28 to August 6, 2023, as music, drag, comedy, poetry, and more are set to take over the West End.

This year, the Vancouver Pride Parade will follow a different route than it has in previous years. It will begin at Davie and Denman and proceed down Beach Avenue to end at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

The theme of this year’s pride festival is Reconnect, according to Vancouver Pride Society. Tickets for the events are available online.