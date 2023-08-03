Here are all the road closures for this weekend's Pride Parade (MAP)

A pride parade means fun, frolicking, and flaunting your pride. But all the festivities will also mean road closures.

The 45th annual Vancouver Pride Parade will begin at noon this Sunday, August 6, and will be marching from the city’s West End to False Creek.

The new 3.1-kilometre-long parade route will start at the intersection of Denman Street and Davie Street and end at Concord Pacific Place.

Slightly longer than the former route, this change champions more accessibility for attendees. It has lesser hills, wider roads, more shade, and is easily accessible by transit.

Although the parade will start midday, the road closures will begin much earlier. People should expect them to start as early as 5 am and last until approximately 5 pm.

Parts of Denman Street, Davie Street, Beach Avenue from Denman to Jervis and Pacific Avenue from Jervis to Carral St. will be affected. Streets will be closed on a rolling basis as the route progresses.

Here is a list of all the road closures.

Safety on the Pride parade route is important to event organizers, which is why attendees will be able to find event staff, contractors, and volunteers in many locations along the way.

Vancouver Police Department officers will not be marching in the parade but will be employed by the city and stationed at various points.

The Vancouver Pride Parade expects to bring along 100,000 attendees to this grand celebration and will also include six viewing points for those who simply want to take in the view.

Vancouver Pride Parade

When: August 6, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Starts at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ends at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

Cost: Free

Daily Hive is a media partner of the Vancouver Pride Society