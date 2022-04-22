"Mini-Jenga" luxury condo tower on Denman Street in West End launches

Four years after receiving the green light from the development permit board, local developer Landa Global Properties is now pushing its 1818 Alberni project to launch.

The miniature Jenga-like boutique luxury residential tower will be located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Denman Street and Alberni Street in downtown Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood, near the border with Coal Harbour.

This will be a 210-ft-tall, 21-storey tower with 54 upscale condominium homes, with each residential level containing no more than three units. Homes start at $1.7 million.

The homes range in size between 972 sq ft within the lower levels and over 5,000 sq ft in the upper levels, and they are outfitted with Italian kitchens with marble surfaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Along with luxurious finishings, the project will incorporate high-tech features and amenities, including smart home access for keyless entry, as well as a fitness gym, a double-height library/social lounge, concierge access, and parcel notification.

Complimentary concierge services include private chef, car wash service, yacht rentals, dry cleaning, pet grooming and walking, and interior design consultation.

The developer has also partnered with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Vancouver to provide car service for residents.

“The elevated service package takes the building to a whole new level for Vancouver and matches the calibre of the overall building,” said Kevin Cheung, the CEO of Landa Global Properties, in a statement.

“This is a jewel property in the city that deserves iconic architecture and design. We wanted to push ourselves to set new standards for luxury and design in Vancouver.”

Rafii Architects is behind the building’s design, which has the appearance of an array of boxes oriented in different directions. This configuration enables stunning views of Coal Harbour, the mountains, Stanley Park, and English Bay.

“These boxes interplay with each other and is a departure from usual tower of concrete and glass,” said Foad Rafii. “In addition, the careful placement of these boxes allows for extensive greenery which, used at different levels, will really make the building vibrant and alive.”

The redevelopment contributes to the vibrancy of the area by providing 4,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space on the ground level, effectively activating the tower’s street frontages with Denman and Alberni streets.

Landa Global Properties had originally planned on launching this project in March 2020, but this was delayed due to the pandemic. Its project should not be confused for the larger Jenga-like tower by Bosa Properties — the 42-storey Fifteen Fifteen tower about three blocks to the east at 1500 West Georgia Street, which launched in October 2021.

Construction on 1818 Alberni Street is anticipated to reach completion in 2024.

Existing condition of the development site:

Future condition of the development site:

Like the rest of the housing sector, the luxury residential sector has seen a rebound since about a year ago, following a prolonged slowdown that began with various interventionist policies on demand by government about six years ago, and the initial pandemic impacts.

According to a Sotheby’s International Realty Canada report last week on Vancouver’s luxury sector, during the first quarter of 2022, overall condominium sales above $1 million increased 29% year-over-year to 559 units — just shy of the 559 single-family houses sold for over $1 million — while condominium sales over $4 million were up 8% year-over-year to 14 units.