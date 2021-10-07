6 very good reasons Mount Pleasant just received worldwide recognition

Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant was recently named the 40th coolest neighbourhood in the world by the Time Out Group.

Time Out referenced the craft brewery scene, great coffee options, unique murals, and Dude Chilling Park as primary reasons behind its selection as one of the coolest ‘hoods.

But there are many more reasons why Mount Pleasant is so darn cool.

Mount Pleasant is home to some of the best coffee shops in all of Vancouver.

The neighbourhood gets bonus points for being super walkable, so you can grab a coffee, and stroll through some of the awesome independent retail stores, or just stroll and check out some of the amazing murals.

Honourable mention to Kafka’s, Modus Coffee, and Our Town for producing some of the best coffee the city has to offer.

Mount Pleasant is actually the home of the Vancouver Mural Festival. This is highlighted with the presence of many murals spread out throughout the neighbourhood.

Many of the murals span Main Street, but there are some gorgeously painted surprises tucked away down some of the side streets as well, if you’re up for a little on-foot exploration.

One of the main reasons Mount Pleasant was selected as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in all of the world, was the craft brewery scene.

If you decided to hit up every brewery in Mount Pleasant in a day, you probably wouldn’t be having a ton of fun the next morning.

Places like the Brassneck, 49th Parallel Brewing, and the Main Street Brewing Co. are just some of the options.

There’s no better place for a pub and brewery crawl with some pals, than Mount Pleasant.

Speaking of beer, what better way to spend a day than to sit out on a patio with a cold one?

The weather may be transitioning into the more traditional wet Vancouver conditions we know and love, but many of the patios featured in Mount Pleasant are covered, with heaters.

Whether you’re looking for a new plant baby, loose leaf tea, locally made and designed clothing, or a new set of knives, you can literally find it all in Mount Pleasant.

Places like Welk’s General Store, the Soap Dispensary, and Much & Little are just a few of the plethora of options you’ll find here.

It is no secret that Vancouver’s tech scene is thriving, but Mount Pleasant is actually home to many of these booming tech companies.

The companies exist in all areas of the tech world, including medicine, film and television, and gaming.

So, yeah, if we say so ourselves, it’s clear why Mount Pleasant is awesome.