City of Burnaby is hiring for tons of jobs and one pays up to $109K

If you’re looking for another job around Metro Vancouver, you’re in luck: the City of Burnaby is hiring right now, and if you land a position, you could make over $109,000 per year.

The City is looking to fill dozens of roles in departments like IT, Forestry, and Crime Prevention.

Working for the municipal government looks pretty good on a resume, and it often pays nicely, too. Here are some positions worth considering.

Lifeguard/Instructor – Aquatics

Salary: $24.47-$28.66 per hour

Note: This hourly rate is based on a 40-hour workweek.

Who should apply: Swimmers have a shot at an exciting new job in Burnaby. There’s an opening for a lifeguard and instructor at Fred Randall Pool in Edmonds. Your job would be to create an “enjoyable and safe aquatic environment for all patrons,” overseeing the 25-metre lap pool, leisure pool, whirlpool, sauna, and more. Part of the position is also conducting programs for all age ranges and abilities, plus a bit of custodial, janitorial, and maintenance work. Full qualifications are listed online.

Apply here

Crime Prevention Programs Facilitator

Salary: $30.94 per hour plus 12% in lieu of benefits

Who should apply: Prime candidates for this job will have a passion for crime prevention and community education. These facilitators run workshops, events, outreach, public presentations, and meetings while leasing with community partners, the RCMP, and City employees. They will come up with prevention tips for distribution, conduct security assessments of properties, and write reports on their findings. Experience in crime prevention and community organizing is preferred.

Apply here

Business Analyst – Information Technology

Salary: $44.57-$52.71 per hour

Note: This hourly rate is based on a 40-hour workweek.

Who should apply: Have experience with senior-level analytical work and guiding teams? Burnaby’s IT department could use you. It needs someone to identify business requirements and design, develop, and configure applications. You would also be deploying finance solutions and liaising between client departments, project teams, and vendors. Experience with management and strategic planning could also come in handy. Keep in mind this is a temporary full-time opportunity until December 31, 2022, with the possibility of an extension. If you got the top hourly rate, you’d be making over $109K per year. For more details and qualifications, check out the listing.

Apply here

Contract Instructor – Fitness

Salary: $29.10-$45.00 per hour

Note: This hourly rate is based on a 40-hour workweek.

Who should apply: You’ll need qualifications in yoga, pilates, and group fitness to get this gig, but it’ll keep you fit! The City of Burnaby needs someone to teach group fitness and yoga classes for adults and seniors, focusing on functional exercises, balance, agility, cardiovascular fitness, and more. First Aid, CPR, and strong customer service and communication skills are also expected. These are contract positions and hours are based on registration, so if you’re looking for occasional or part-time work, this job might be great for you.

Apply here

Labourer – Forestry

Salary: $30.21 per hour

Who should apply: Tree-lovers, apply! This job requires a lot of manual labour and potentially hazardous working conditions, so it’s not for the frail or faint of heart. The successful applicant will be trimming, pruning, and watering trees as well as planting, caring for, and identifying them. You’ll need experience in forestry and sufficient strength, stamina, and coordination to keep your head down regardless of the weather.

Apply here

Traffic Technician

Salary: $29.46-$34.68 per hour

Note: This hourly rate is based on a 40-hour workweek.

Who should apply: Anyone with experience in traffic engineering and traffic signal systems design has a chance of getting this position. Traffic technicians are responsible for investigating traffic problems and complaints, performing traffic field studies, and overseeing and assisting in the maintenance of traffic signals. There’s a lot of reviewing and approving traffic-related documents, requests, and plans involved as well. Clerical and record-keeping experience is useful for that reason. There are three positions available, all of them running full-time until December 31, 2022. The listing closes on April 22, so act fast!

Apply here



Restorative Justice Facilitator

Salary: $29.70 per hour plus 12% in lieu of benefits

Who should apply: Want to help the Burnaby RCMP support the delivery of its Youth Services Restorative Justice Program? You’ll need a passion for helping people live their best lives, a lot of experience with social justice, and a BC Driver’s license. Hours and shifts are dependent on what the department needs, so shifts are scheduled as needed. Typical shifts will be during school hours from Monday to Friday, plus some evenings and weekends.

Apply here

Nothing from these City of Burnaby jobs catching your eye? Check all the open roles online.