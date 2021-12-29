Did you make meme-ories about Vancouver in the snow? Send them to us at [email protected]

How are you liking the snow in Vancouver? Since we got a white Christmas and the freezing temperatures have hung around, Vancouverites have been able to experience a long stretch of cold and snowy weather — and let’s be honest, we’re not accustomed to this actual winter weather on the we(s)t coast.

We created a handful of memes, from the heart, that we think sum up the typical Vancouver responses to the snow.

Enjoy this collection of Daily Hive Staff created memes that perfectly encapsulate our region’s mood when it’s snowing:

Quick question: is Vancouver obsessed with feeding hummingbirds?

If it’s good enough for JLo, you know it’s good enough for literally every Aritzia-loving Vancouverite.

Booze consumption in the province has been at an all time high since the pandemic started, and since there’s no place to go…let it snow!

I don’t even want to know what the wind chill is, thanks.

Be honest, most Vancouverites don’t even have what Canadians out east would call a “real winter coat.”

I haven’t seen a cyclist in a week, but okay, clear the bike paths first.

How long is too long to wait in the cold for brunch? The limit does not exist for Vancouverites.