"Wasn't a surprise": Metro Vancouver needs a "snow summit" to avoid future disasters

In the aftermath of the snowy hellscape that was Metro Vancouver during a significant snowfall on Tuesday night, some councillors from the region are suggesting that it needs a “snow summit” to better prepare for future disasters.

Two Metro Vancouver councillors have signed off on a statement regarding this idea for a snow summit, including New Westminster Councillor Daniel Fontaine and outspoken Surrey Councillor Linda Annis.

“A few inches of snow should not shut down the entire region,” Annis said.

We emailed the City of Vancouver as well as the City of Surrey yesterday in regards to why things were so hectic when it came to the snow response. Both municipalities suggest that they made good progress in keeping main routes clear.

Videos that made the rounds on social media told a different story, and we heard reports of people taking 11 hours to get home during their evening commute. On top of that, bridges were completely shut down.

Annis said she left downtown Vancouver after a meeting at 7:15 pm but didn’t get home until 4:45 am.

“How do other regions across Canada and the United States that get much more snow than us keep going, and what can we learn going forward? We have to get better at this and we have to do it together,” said Annis.

Fontaine added that the region needs to figure out why snow brought it to a screeching halt.

The proposed snow summit would be an annual event chaired by Metro Vancouver chair and Delta mayor Georgie Harvie, along with BC Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming.

On the note of the ministry, it held an impromptu press conference yesterday due to the number of requests it received for comment on the situation on BC highways. It suggested that a significant factor in Tuesday’s traffic meltdown was that people left home early, creating congestion when it wasn’t expected. It also said it was looking at ways to improve its response ahead of potentially more snow landing on Friday.

All eyes are on Vancouver

Tuesday’s snow chaos was met with a social media reaction consisting of anger, frustration, and insults directed toward the city.

A few people brought up the idea that if the snow response is any indication, what would the state of the city and region be if a major earthquake were to hit?

What you’re seeing in Vancouver is a complete failure of traffic mobility despite multiple announcements about the severity of the #BCStorm and approximately 11cm of snow. Imagine how paralyzing a major earthquake will be for this city? — Jesse Miller (@MediatedReality) November 30, 2022

Others called out Vancouver drivers for not having snow tires “like the rest of the country.”

“Where’s the city with the salt & sand?!” BUY SNOW TIRES LIKE THE REST OF THE COUNTRY, OMG Ppl in van think there is a 1:1 plow:car ratio in snowier towns or sth. They have more prepared populations too! As should we, seeing it’s snowed here *every year but one* since 2005. https://t.co/WikFBdJysi — Gord (the person) (@ASITP_Gord) November 30, 2022

It is truly remarkable here; unlike Calgary, where folks know and understand snow, in Vancouver, it might as well be a million drunk drivers on the streets. — ShakeAlarm (@ShakeAlarm) December 1, 2022

The truth regarding accountability is likely somewhere between drivers needing to be better prepared and the province and its municipalities needing to be better prepared.