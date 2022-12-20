"Avoid travel": BC government asks drivers to stay home amid heavy snow

A massive dump of snow has hit the Lower Mainland, and officials say non-essential travel should be avoided.

On Tuesday, December 20, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issued a traffic advisory, urging drivers to “avoid travel due to heavy snow.”

Overnight, 25 centimetres of snow fell in the Greater Vancouver area, and more is on its way.

Snow plows from @MainroadLM off and running this morning on #BChwy17 going eastbound in #DeltaBC just before 80th.

Please give them space to do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/5j2bmCIjLb — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 20, 2022

That snowfall is still on many roads, bridges, and infrastructure maintained by the Ministry, whose maintenance contractors are “out in full force to clear snow and apply sand.”

If you are driving on the roads today, keep your distance as workers apply sand and do not pass their winter-maintenance equipment.

“Drivers can assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching,” said the Ministry. “This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers.”

To learn more about road conditions and the latest on traffic alerts, you can visit Drive BC.