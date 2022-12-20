NewsTransportationTravel News

YVR passengers stranded as Vancouver airport halts all flights amid snow storm

Dec 20 2022, 4:27 pm
The chaos continues at Vancouver airport as bad weather has grounded all flights, leaving passengers stranded at the airport and on planes for hours.

On Tuesday morning, YVR tweeted about the mass cancellations caused by “the winter storm and severe snowfall,” saying it has had an unprecedented impact on flights and operations.

As of 7:30 am, there were no flights leaving YVR.

“There are currently no flights departing YVR as we safely get passengers off aircraft and clear the airfield and aircraft of snow and ice to get planes and people moving again,” reads a statement on the YVR site.

They’re also asking passengers to check the status of their flight beforehand.

“We are asking people to please not come to YVR if you do not absolutely need to,” they stated.

Many passengers have been stranded for hours, with one person saying that after a three-hour delay, they ended up stuck on their plane for over nine hours.

One Qantas passenger said they’d been on the plane for over five hours, while another passenger said they’d been without food after sitting on the tarmac for seven hours.

Even people arriving at Vancouver airport weren’t spared, with passengers waiting for hours to disembark.

And it’s not just people travelling out of Vancouver experiencing the frustrations brought on by bad weather. One Twitter user posted a photo of the nightmare at baggage claim after flights were cancelled.

“We recognize the affect these cancellations have on our community,” reads the statement. “We sincerely apologize to all of those impacted. We will provide further information as it becomes available with updates to follow throughout the day.”

Check here for updates.

