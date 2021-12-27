How to help hummingbirds during Vancouver's extreme cold weather

As we continue to deal with extreme cold weather, it might be a good idea to check your hummingbird feeder.

Many of us may think of the little birds as a feature of summer, but they are still around this time of year looking for food.

As the temperature drops, many feeders have completely frozen, mine included.

So, how can we make sure these little birds are getting the nectar they need?

According to a post on Wild Birds Unlimited, “You can help them by offering a sugar-water solution placed in specially designed hummingbird feeders. The simple recipe for this nectar solution is mixing four parts of water to one part of common table sugar. Pour the clear nectar into your hummingbird feeder to attract these amazing birds.”

They also offer some heated feeders. WBU also suggests having two feeders and keeping one inside and switching them around so one remains unfrozen.

Robert Ball emailed Daily Hive from Sequim, Washington with his own DIY feeder heater idea.

“I took a pour over coffee filter holder and enlarged the bottom hole to accommodate a 7watt 110volt light. I then bungeed the holder on to the bottom of the feeder and closed the gaps with hot melt glue. It’s not pretty but it works well. If a 7 watt bulb won’t keep it from freezing you could put substitute a 15 watt bulb.”

Some people also took to social media with their own tricks, including using a sock to cover the plastic on the feeders or using a heat lamp around it.

I keep swapping out my hummingbird feeders so this little guy has food. When I put out the first one this morning he buzzed me as if to say ‘what took ya⁉️’ lol poor little guy, don’t know how they survive -10 degrees! pic.twitter.com/DyLAN2JuTq — Older and Pfizer ☮️💜☕️😎😷🇨🇦 (@DianeFMacLean1) December 27, 2021

Using hot pockets and trying to get creative to keep the hummingbird food defrosted #yyj #yyjproblems pic.twitter.com/4aN4urspyf — Georgette Walker (@rapunzel543) December 27, 2021

Some facts about hummingbirds:

They are the smallest migrating bird.

They are the only birds that can fly backwards.

Hummingbirds have no sense of smell.

They weigh less than a nickel.

And according to Wild Birds Unlimited, the little hummingbirds eat about every ten minutes!