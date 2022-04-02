New Colourful Fluevog store opening in Kitsilano today (PHOTOS)

Attention, Fluevog fans: A brand new Fluevog store is throwing open its doors today in Kits.

Located at 2156 West 4th Avenue — right in the heart of the West 4th shopping district — this gorgeous new shop is sure to please both your soul and your soles.

On opening day only, anyone who shows up at the new location wearing their favourite old pair of Fluevog shoes or boots gets 15% off the regular purchase price of their new favourite pair.

John Fluevog, the man behind all the madcap footwear, told Daily Hive how he selected the location for his newest shop: “In the ’60s as a very young John, I would drive my little sports car from Burnaby over to West 4th just to see the energy and spectacle of hippies sitting on the hillside who were so counterculture at the time. I now feel that opening on West 4th has brought me full circle.”

He added, “I’m so thrilled to open this store in another one of the city’s current epicentres, as Vancouver is obviously so close to my heart. We’re so excited to open the doors!”

The distinctive curvy walls in the new space are the work of Pacific Solutions.

The heavenly flock of sparkly angels was created by Chapel Arts.

Andy Dixon created the colourful, eye-catching art adorning the walls.

John Fluevog himself contributed the hidden messages tucked around the store like Easter eggs.

This welcoming new Fluevog store replaces the old downtown location at 837 Granville Street, which closed last month.

The beloved Vancouver brand now boasts 24 stores globally. John Fluevog’s very first shoe store — a collaboration with his business partner at the time, Peter Fox — was called Fox and Fluevog, and it opened in Gastown in 1970.

Fluevog footwear has long been a celebrity favourite, spotted on everyone from Lady Gaga and Madonna to Woody Harrelson and Neil Patrick Harris. Other Fluevogers of note include Paula Abdul, Whoopi Goldberg and Scarlett Johansson.

In 2020, Fluevog released a limited-edition pair of cherry-red Mary Jane heels dedicated to BC’s top doc, Dr. Bonnie Henry, a dedicated fan of the brand — and within minutes of their release, the Fluevog website crashed due to the overwhelming demand.