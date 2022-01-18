Earlier this month, local performance denim brand DUER quietly opened its new Vancouver flagship at 1757 West 4th Avenue.

The shop is filled with all of the stylish but high-performing jeans that have earned DUER a devoted following in Vancouver and around the world.

The official grand opening celebration will take place from January 21 to 23. All weekend long, customers will receive 20% off purchases made in-store. Plus, on January 22, the first 25 denim devotees in line will receive a free pair of DUER jeans.

The store is nestled in amongst other popular active lifestyle retailers on West 4th Avenue, such as RYU, The Boardroom, Comor, and Pacific Boarder. At a spacious 2,100 square feet, the new DUER shop occupies the former Billabong location.

The flagship replaces the brand’s original Gastown location, beloved for its indoor playground that let customers test out the comfort and stretch of DUER jeans on a stationary bike, swing set and monkey bars. A similar product-testing playground is planned for the new location.

“I believe experiential retail is about to have its moment — far beyond anything we’ve seen before,” said Gary Lenett, cofounder of DUER. “There’s a big market opportunity for brands like ours that can turn retail spaces into testing grounds offering a memorable experience for consumers.”

Already, the new space boasts cool installations built from eucalyptus, recycled plastic bottles, and wood chips, underscoring the brand’s commitment to using natural and sustainable fibres as much as possible.

DUER denim is perhaps best known for its signature gusset. It’s a small piece of fabric sewn into the crotch of every pair of DUER jeans, which allows for greater range of motion than other denim brands. It also adds strength and makes repairs easier, extending the life of the pants.

The brand’s other performance denim innovations include All-Weather Denim, which has a waterproof and windproof membrane. Similarly, Fireside Denim has a water-repelling treatment on the outside, with cozy fleece woven into the denim itself to add warmth but not bulk.

In addition to jeans, the new DUER location carries pants, joggers, shorts and tops for both women and men. The store also offers hemming and repairs.

DUER was launched in 2013 on Kickstarter with the goal of producing pants that worked equally well on a bicycle or in a boardroom, marrying form with function. The brand now has locations in Toronto, Calgary, Denver and Los Angeles, and is carried in retailers such as REI and Nordstrom.