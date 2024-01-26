13 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Vancouver this February

If you’re not in love with the career, we think February is a great month to seek a new opportunity that makes you happy.

There are so many different kinds of jobs available around Metro Vancouver, so whether you have a background in serving or an engineering degree, you’re bound to find something for your specific skill set.

Here are 13 companies with some awesome gigs up for grabs right now.

Evo Car Share is starting to expand its access to areas outside of Vancouver, and BCAA is hiring for many jobs that pay well.

Most of the jobs Evo is hiring for are in Burnaby, but some BCAA jobs are also in other parts of BC.

Some roles pay over $100,000, while others pay between $60,000 and $83,000.

For a full list of the Evo jobs available in Metro Vancouver, click here. Vancouver Fire Rescue Services If you’re looking for a job that’s sure to be just as rewarding as it is challenging, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is looking to fill some jobs that pay well. There are several vacancies, and applications won’t close until they’re filled. According to the City of Vancouver website, as of 2022, the annual firefighter salary is $72,706 over the first six months, progressing to $103,871 at the start of your fourth year of employment. Apply to part of the VFRS team here. Vancouver International Airport The Vancouver International Airport has many job opportunities, including baggage and gate scheduler, heavy duty equipment technicians, airfield operations specialist and IT support technician among other opportunities. There are 51 positions open. For more information and to apply, click here.

The Swedish company known for affordable ready-to-assemble furniture is looking to fill roles at its Richmond location.

IKEA is searching for candidates to fill a checkout’s co-worker role and two safety and security agent roles.

There are several benefits to working at IKEA Canada — as an employee, you’ll also be entitled to discounts in-store and online, wellness days, and low-cost nutritious meals.

Check out the job openings here.

The City of Richmond is hiring dozens of new hires for positions that pay almost 3.5 times more than the minimum wage in BC.

Whether you’re someone looking for a job in customer service, community recreation or planning and development, there might be a position perfect for you.

The learn more about the roles the City is offering visit it’s site.

Canada’s national police service is currently looking to hire people for several civilian jobs across Canada, and many of the roles listed online don’t require college degrees.

In BC, the RCMP is searching for administrative assistants (inventory). In this role, you’ll be providing budget and financial support and interpreting and processing court documents. Other duties include assisting in record management, providing administrative support in a police environment, and transcribing audio statements in English. The salary ranges from $50,821 to $60,130. To learn more about this openings, check here.

If you’re a student in Canada looking for job opportunities that involve the beautiful outdoors, you’re in luck because Parks Canada is now accepting applications for its 2024 summer jobs.

Every year, the National Parks organization employs over 3,000 students and temporary workers to fill a range of various roles, including visitor services, science and resource conservation, marketing, maintenance, and administration.

This means you could be spending your entire summer working at a beautiful national park or a conservation area.

Compensation varies depending on the roles, and Parks Canada said that student positions are paid according to years of study, ranging between $16.84 and $24 per hour. Other entry-level seasonal positions may offer up to $30 an hour.

Those who are looking to apply can start the application process here.

There are dozens of jobs open at McDonald’s locations across Vancouver, including part-time and full-time positions. The popular fast-food restaurant is searching for crew members, shift managers, line cooks, guest experience leaders, and maintenance staff.

McDonald’s offers staff access to education and skills-development opportunities and flexible hours. Here, you can be rewarded with discounts, incentives, and recognition perks.

The starting hourly wage for a cashier and line cook is $16.70 and for a maintenance worker is $18.25.

Find a list of job opportunities on its website.

The Vancouver Aquarium is a popular destination for tourists and Vancouverites alike. It’s also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals.

Jobs available include desktop support, aquarium biologist, chef de partie and assistant manager positions.

For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.

BrainStation is a leading technology education company with a campus in Vancouver. It is focused on empowering people and organizations with the digital skills they need to succeed. BrainStation offers exciting courses and training programs in high-demand areas like data science, web development, design, marketing, product management, and artificial intelligence.

Now is your chance to work for the global tech training company as it is looking to hire associate educators, sales representative, and a campus coordinator.

At BrainStation, you’ll enjoy a range of perks and benefits, including ongoing learning and development opportunities, a collaborative work environment, benefits, flexible working hours, and social events.

Available positions as of Friday include several educator and associate educator roles. There are also roles in sales and marketing.

To learn more about BrainStation’s open roles, visit its careers page.

There are more than 70 jobs available in the Lower Mainland right now, like specialist engineer, project manager, electrician and Indigenous career exploration program.

To learn more about the available jobs and apply, click here.

If sports are your thing, look no further than these job openings this month with Canucks Sports & Entertainment. If you’ve been looking to move from spectator to career professional in this dynamic industry, this could be the opportunity for you.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is looking to fill roles like team/VIP attendant, ticket centre representative and dispatch operator.

For a full list of positions and to apply, click here.

If you love animals, now is the time to join the organization in fighting to end animal cruelty.

Whether you want to be paws-on or behind a desk, the BC SPCA offers jobs catering to all types of folks.