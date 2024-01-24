Richmond is hiring to fill over a dozen jobs and some pay $100K a year

The City of Richmond is hiring dozens of new hires for positions that pay almost 3.5 times more than the minimum wage in BC.

As of Tuesday evening, there are 21 positions open on the City website.

Whether you’re someone looking for a job in customer service, community recreation or planning and development, there might be a position perfect for you.

Here are some roles the City is offering:

If you’re known for your leadership skills and love the water, the City of Richmond is looking to hire an aquatics leader.

A successful applicant will lead in planning, organizing, promoting, and evaluating aquatic programs and direct instructors.

Lifeguard training and experience in the field will be necessary on top of completion of Grade 12 or equivalent.

This is a full-time position from Sunday to Thursday. The salary range is $33.97 to $39.99.

If you have completed Grade 12 or an equivalent, have studied for business, communications or customer service-related courses, or have a year of customer service work experience, you could be a shoo-in for this City job.

The City of Richmond is searching for a candidate to fill a customer service associate role who would work in the City Hall building.

“The incumbent in this position will work 70 hours biweekly on a flexible schedule,” according to the job description.

“Although the work schedule is typically based on an 8:15 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday compressed work week schedule, you will be required with advance notice to adjust start/stop time or days of work to meet operational needs.”

This position pays between $30.09 to $35.36 an hour.

If you are known for your compassion and have experience as a homeless outreach worker, the city has a vacant position in hopes of expanding its homeless response team.

“As a homelessness outreach worker, you will support a proactive and strategic response and provide coordinated outreach to support individuals who are unhoused and sheltering outdoors either alone or in a group,” the City said.

If you have the experience and qualifications for this role, you could be paid about $38.34 to $45.27 an hour.

The City of Richmond is also hiring someone keen to support and ensure the safety and wellness of City employees.

“Your influence will permeate across various departments, from public works to administrative functions, setting a high standard for safety and well-being in each operational facet,” the job description reads.

The salary range for this full-time position is between $115,928 and $144,910.

If you enjoy working outdoors and are looking for a temporary position, the City is hiring seasonal outside workers for park operations.

“Our seasonal outside workers perform diversified manual work entailing physical effort and agility in performing semi-skilled construction and maintenance tasks for the Parks Operations department,” the City said.

This position pays $30.99 an hour.

Check out the City of Richmond career site for other vacant positions.