IKEA Canada is currently hiring for these job openings across the country

Looking for a new job? IKEA Canada is currently hiring at several locations across the country.

The Swedish company known for affordable ready-to-assemble furniture has 15 locations across Canada, and it’s looking to fill multiple roles. There are several benefits to working at IKEA Canada — as an employee, you’ll also be entitled to discounts in-store and online, wellness days, and low-cost nutritious meals.

So, update your resume and check out these job openings below.

Location: Boucherville, Quebec

Description: The ideal candidate will have at least six months of experience in customer service in a retail environment. This role will require you to juggle several priorities and be comfortable with computers. Experience in returning goods or at checkout is an asset but not required.

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Description: This position requires two to three years of experience in a leadership role in a retail environment. You’ll lead and coach a team while ensuring the customer always comes first. You’ll need extensive knowledge of the product quality, safety, and recovery processes. As the product quality and recovery manager, you’ll set goals and create action plans for your department. You’ll also be expected to take action to help improve performance.

Location: Richmond, BC

Description: If you’re a people person with no issues with striking up a conversation, this might be the ideal role for you. This part-time job will require you to know about IKEA products and design. You must also be familiar with the company’s sustainability commitment. This position will also require you to lift heavy items that weigh up to 50 lbs.

Location: Burlington, Ontario

Description: Are you passionate about social media and familiar with strategy, trends, platform optimization, content developments, and social commerce? If so, this might be the perfect job for you. This position requires you to work with the marketing team and lead paid social media campaigns and the brand’s social media agenda. You’ll manage the budget and finalize and negotiate all paid advertising contract terms.

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Description: This position requires eight to 10 years of experience in human resources and at least two years in a direct leadership role. As the unit people and culture manager, you’ll collaborate with others on people-related issues. In addition to supporting health and safety compliance, you’ll lead equality, diversity & inclusion and work-life balance initiatives in your unit.