Vancouver luxury condo storage rooms are selling for $80,000 (PHOTOS)

Vancouver’s no stranger to expensive real estate. Even parking spots go on the market with $70,000 price tags in this city.

We’ve found a whole new genre of Vancouver real estate – storage rooms for sale inside Vancouver House.

For $80,000, you can own a 210-square-foot cellar. Unit P-504 at 1480 Howe Street is located on the p5 level of a secure parkade. It’s a “blank canvas ready for your ideas” according to the listing.

The zero-bedroom, zero-bathroom unit is temperature controlled with an air vent, fan, and lighting. It’s currently being rented out for $440 a month and looks like it’s being used as a gym – so it could be an additional revenue stream for the right owner. Or, they could transform it into a wine room, closet, or music room, according to the listing.

Of course, with a price this low, there’s always a catch. To buy this storage room, you have to already be a strata lot owner at Vancouver House.

If $80,000 is slightly out of your budget, then you’ve got another option.

A second storage facility is on the market for $68,000.

This unit is even larger at 280 square feet. The listing describes it as “versatile and customizable, with lighting, water access for wine cellar, games room, secondary storage.”

What do you think of these storage spaces?