There’s an affordable cabin just outside of Vancouver for less than the cost of a shoe-box downtown condo.

In Debeck Creek, at the far end of Pitt Lake, there’s an affordable paradise awaiting the right owner. The property is listed by Glenn Warren RE/MAX City Realty.

But with a price tag of less than $250,000, what’s the catch?

The off-the-grid cabin is located a 30-minute boat ride away from the Grant Narrows boat launch on Pitt Lake. It’s also a leasehold property with an annual fee of $4,600. So, you’re going to need a boat to live here.

Built in 1972, the cabin has three bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there’s a vaulted, light-reflecting ceiling, and the property gets plenty of sunshine.

You’ll get your water from the creek with a water licence and your electricity from solar or a generator.

With the cabin, you’ll get almost everything you need for your new off-the-grid lifestyle. You’ll get to keep the furniture inside, including a BBQ, beds, cooking items, tools, a generator, a kayak, two canoes, two bikes, and a private dock.

The cabin is fronted on the lake by a massive deck with 180-degree views of the water and mountains.

Imagine having coffee on this deck before paddling around the lake in a kayak.

Would you want to live off the grid just 30 minutes from Metro Vancouver?