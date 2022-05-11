$72K parking spot for sale at luxury downtown Vancouver hotel

While looking for the cheapest listing in the city, a local realtor was surprised to discover a Vancouver parking spot with a hefty price tag of $72,000.

At the time, it was the lowest cost he could find — but only compared to apartments, condos, and houses listed in the area.

Conor Finding, who works with Royal LePage and makes TikToks in his spare time, posted a funny video about it on April 13.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of backlash these days about how bad Vancouver is — ‘It’s so expensive, and how will I ever afford a home for my family?’ — Well lucky for you, I found a listing for only $72,000,” he said in his TikTok.

“This is prime real estate in downtown Vancouver, as you can see.”



He used a system for realtors to find the listing for the spot on Alberni Street, which says the space is 120 square feet.

Located at 1111 Alberni Street, the spot comes with front and side access to an underground parking garage.

“I thought it was obviously quite a bit for a parking spot, but it all depends, right?” said Finding in a phone call with Daily Hive Vancouver on May 7.

“If that building is a luxury building … you never know how much [people can afford to pay]. If most of the condos in there are $2 million, if they want an extra parking spot, they could pay that much.”

It is, in fact, a luxury building: The Shangri-La live/work building, according to the listing.

“Please note this is an assignment of common property to be registered with the strata and buyer MUST own or is going to own a home at the Shangri-La,” says the listing.

Occupying 15 floors of the tallest building in downtown Vancouver, the Shangri-La promises hotel guests will “discover luxury from new heights,” according to its website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shangri-La Vancouver (@shangrila_van)

A representative of the Shangri-La told Daily Hive in an email on May 11 that the work-live residences aren’t owned or managed by the hotel. Instead, she confirmed, they’re privately owned and under strata management.

“The condos are individually owned, as are the parking spots,” said Ayesha Minty-Jacob, director of marketing and communications for the Shangri-La Vancouver and Toronto.

“In Vancouver, the Shangri-La Hotel is up to level 15 after which it is private residences, which are not owned or managed by Shangri-La.”

Over text, Finding added the spot was “probably not going to sell for that much” in his opinion, saying it has been on the market for months already.

Since posting the video, he says most people who saw it “just thought it was pretty funny.” He estimates it’s his second-most shared TikTok to date.

According to the listing, its broker is with Oakwyn Realty Downtown Ltd.

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to the company and will update this article upon receiving a response.